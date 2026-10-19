Punjab Gives 'Chitte Chhole' And 'Rajmah' A Global Platform At Paris Food Show

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday launched 'Chickpeas in Brine' (Chitte Chhole) and 'Red Kidney Beans' as flagship products of Markfed's flagship Sohna brand at SIAL Paris 2026, an international food trade exhibition.

Mann is leading a delegation of the State Food Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited, or Markfed, to France to participate in the exhibition.

According to a government statement, the chief minister visited the India Pavilion and inaugurated the Markfed exhibition stall, showcasing Punjab's agricultural heritage, food processing capabilities and potential to emerge as a globally recognised supplier of quality food products.

"It is a matter of great pride for the farmers and cooperative institutions of Punjab. Today, inaugurated the Markfed stall at the ongoing international food exhibition 'SIAL Paris' and launched two new products under our 'SOHNA' brand.

"Now, people sitting all over the world will be able to enjoy the taste of Punjab's canned 'Chickpeas in Brine' (Chitte Chhole) and 'Red Kidney Beans in Brine' (Rajmah)," Mann said on X.

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The launch of the two new products marks an expansion of Markfed's ready-to-use canned food portfolio, creating opportunities to take Punjab's agricultural produce to new markets.

The products complement Markfed's existing range of Punjabi ready-to-eat dishes and processed food products under the SOHNA brand.

The initiative reflects the state government's focus on moving beyond conventional agricultural production and towards processing, value addition, modern packaging, branding and export-oriented manufacturing.

During his visit, Mann highlighted the role of Markfed and Milkfed, which markets its products under the Verka brand, and Punjab Agro in strengthening the state's agricultural economy.

Their products are being showcased collectively under the Punjab Mart umbrella at SIAL Paris 2026.

Addressing a gathering at the Markfed stall, Mann said, "Punjab has always been the food basket of India, and our vision is to make it a globally recognised hub for quality food products, value-added agriculture and modern manufacturing."

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Punjab's farmers, entrepreneurs and industries have tremendous potential to compete in international markets, and through initiatives like SIAL Paris, the state is opening new doors for Punjab's products, he said.

"Punjab has always been the food basket of India, and our vision is to take the state's agricultural produce and traditional food products to consumers across the world," the chief minister said.

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