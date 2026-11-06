Iran Sends Nuke Proposal To US With 7 Conditions. What They Are

Iran has sent a nuclear proposal to the United States amid US President Donald Trump's latest threat to "destroy" the rest of the Islamic Republic. The proposal was sent via Qatar and would only be discussed after Washington meets Tehran's seven demands, news agency Reuters reported, quoting a senior Iranian official.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the agency that Washington was reviewing the proposal but declined to provide further details.

Iran's top security official, Mohsen Rezaei, had earlier this week said that "on the issue of diplomacy, we have announced seven conditions to the Americans. As long as they do not execute our seven conditions, we will neither open the Strait of Hormuz nor have negotiations."

What Are Iran's 7Terms?

An official list of Iran's conditions has not been made public yet, but according to a Khaleej Times report, Tehran's demands likely include a complete end to hostilities, including in Lebanon, lifting of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports, lifting of sanctions on Iran, release of the Islamic Republic's frozen assets, reduction of US military presence in the region, compensation for war-related damages and an end to US attacks on Iranian territory.

Washington has, meanwhile, said nuclear issues must be part of any initial negotiations.

Trump's Attack Threat

The proposal comes at a time when mediators have intensified efforts to end the war between Iran and the United States amid fears it could reignite after the US midterm elections, with Trump declining to rule out a resumption of combat operations after the vote and Iran planning wider retaliation if war resumes.

The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28, and Iran responded with strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host US bases. Conflict also erupted in Lebanon between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel, and more recently spread to Yemen, from where the Iran-aligned Houthis have struck energy facilities, airports and other targets in Saudi Arabia.