Iran Exempts India And China From Hormuz Restrictions. Why It Matters

Iran has reportedly exempted commercial ships from India, China, Iraq and Qatar from transit restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, even as vessels from other nations struggle to cross the strategic waterway amid continued fighting in the Middle East. The move, which incidentally followed US President Donald Trump's sweeping rout in the midterms, was based on mutual interests between Tehran and the four countries.

Announcing the move, Amir Hayat Moghadam, Deputy Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said the passage to Indian ships will allow imports of medicines from India, while the exemption to Chinese vessels was intended to secure Beijing's political support.

"We have currently exempted four countries -- India, China, Iraq and Qatar -- from transit restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz. Ships from these countries pass freely, and the Americans do not intercept them either," he was quoted as saying by Iran's semi-official news agency.

Why It Matters

The arrangement is significant for India given its dependence on the Middle East for energy supplies and its wider trade interests in the region. However, the exemption does not necessarily mean cost-free passage.

According to media reports, Indian vessels may still face transit charges, as Tehran's concession is primarily about granting access rather than waiving the financial costs associated with crossing the waterway.

China's inclusion in the list reflects the strategic importance of its relationship with Tehran, as Beijing is a key buyer of Iranian oil and an important source of economic and diplomatic support for the Iranian leadership. Tehran is seeking to protect this crucial economic relationship by preserving access for Chinese shipping.

Qatar and Iraq have their own strategic importance for Tehran. While Qatar is one of the world's leading exporters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and is crucial for keeping Gulf shipping routes operational, Iran views Iraq's security and stability as integral to its own.

Shipping Troubles in the Gulf

The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman, handles roughly 20 per cent of global energy supplies in normal times. Shipping through the waterway has been severely disrupted since February 28, when the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes.

Iran moved to shut the waterway soon after the US-Israeli bombing began, and Washington responded weeks later with a naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Iran, which has imposed strict restrictions on traffic, allows only a few vessels to pass through the waterway while others undergo screening and, in some cases, pay transit fees.

At least 15 Indian seafarers have been killed in attacks on ships in the region since the conflict began in February. In the latest incident, an Indian sailor was killed in an attack on the commercial vessel MSV Al Jusufi near Limah in Oman on Monday evening.

India, which has been consistently calling for finding a solution to the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, has termed the continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region as "deeply concerning".

India has said that the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest.

