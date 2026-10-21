Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Navratri At Los Angeles Home With Nick Jonas And Daughter Malti, Shares Photos

Festivals become even more special when celebrated with family and Priyanka Chopra's latest Dussehra album is a sweet glimpse of just that. The actor offered a peek into the celebrations, where her husband Nick Jonas was seen participating in rituals alongside their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The couple marked Dussehra with a series of traditional rituals, beginning with a Shivling abhishek followed by a hawan. One of the heartwarming moments from the celebrations showed Nick washing Malti's feet, a gesture associated with kanya pujan.

For the occasion, the family embraced coordinated festive looks in shades of green. Nick opted for a traditional kurta, while Priyanka wore a suit. Malti looked adorable in a frock paired with bangles and a scarf bearing the words ‘Jai Mata Di'.

"May the strength of Maa Durga, the purity of our prayers and the spirit of Dussehra stay with us all, today and tomorrow and always," Priyanka wrote in the caption.

Nick Jonas has increasingly embraced Indian traditions since marrying Priyanka Chopra in 2018. Priyanka has previously spoken about his efforts to stay connected with her roots. She said his willingness to accept and respect her heritage is an important part of their relationship.

“I don't know if I'd love him if he didn't. That is a big part of any story or any relationship that is multicultural. I think it's really important to have a sense of respect for your partner's roots,” Priyanka told E! News at the New York premiere of her documentary Cycle of Love.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in both Christian and Hindu wedding ceremonies at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India. The couple welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022.

Priyanka is gearing up for her return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. She will play Mandakini, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027.

Meanwhile, the actor also has Russell Crowe-starrer Bluefly in the line-up.

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