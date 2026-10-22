<i>Jolly LLB 4</i> Goes Back In Time, Arshad Warsi Reprises His Iconic Role

Arshad Warsi is ready to wear his lawyer's coat again as Jagdish Tyagi, popularly known as Jolly, in Jolly LLB 4. The fourth film in the franchise is in production, and this time, the story will take viewers back to events before the earlier films.

Shooting is expected to finish by January 2027. One major change is that Subhash Kapoor, who wrote and directed the first three films, will not direct this instalment. Director Umesh Shukla will lead the new project.

The project is in the last leg of pre-production, and it's not taking the film forward. It's a prequel, Variety India reported, citing a source.

Fans are eager to know if familiar faces from the first film, including Amrita Rao, Boman Irani, Mohan Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra and Saurabh Shukla, will return for the prequel. The makers have yet to confirm the cast.

Arshad Warsi first played Jolly in the 2013 film, but Akshay Kumar took over the role in the second instalment. The makers later surprised fans by bringing both actors together in Jolly LLB 3.

Now, Warsi is set to lead the fourth film again.

According to Sacnilk reports, Jolly LLB 3 earned Rs 171.64 Crore worldwide. Out of this amount, Rs 117.50 Crore came from the Indian box office. The film collected this amount through 151,200 shows across the country.

Arshad Warsi has several projects lined up this year. After Welcome to the Jungle and Dhamaal 4, the actor will be seen in Jeevan Ya Bheema Con and Ghamasaan, along with Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited action thriller, King.

The movie, also starring Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Saurabh Shukla, Abhay Verma and Raghav Juyal, is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.

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