Akshay Kumar To Play Tiger Hunter In Priyadarshan's Next, Shoot To Begin In November: Report

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are reportedly gearing up to take their next comedy film to the sets in November. The yet-untitled project will see the actor play a tiger hunter in a story set in the 1970s. The film, which will mark Priyadarshan's 99th directorial venture, is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and is expected to begin filming in the last week of November, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

A source close to the development told the outlet that the makers are planning a three-month shooting schedule across Rajasthan and Mumbai, with Bhopal also being considered as a location.

Annu Kapoor and Rajpal Yadav have reportedly joined the cast, while the team is still looking for a female lead.

While the film's title and other details are yet to be announced, a previous report by Mid-Day suggested that the story will combine comedy with thriller elements and explore wildlife conservation.

The report stated that the film will be set in India in the 1960s and draw inspiration from the life of Jim Corbett, although the story itself will be fictional. Akshay's character is expected to be a skilled hunter and tracker who initially hunts man-eating tigers and leopards threatening people in his village.

As the story progresses, his outlook on hunting is expected to change as he becomes more aware of poaching and the loss of forest habitats.

Jim Corbett, born Edward James Corbett in Nainital, was a British-Indian hunter, tracker, naturalist and author. He became known for hunting man-eating big cats before dedicating himself to wildlife conservation.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan's reunion

The upcoming film adds another project to Akshay and Priyadarshan's long-running association. The duo has worked together on several popular films, including Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Khatta Meetha and Bhooth Bangla.

The actor and filmmaker recently collaborated on Bhooth Bangla, which also featured a screenplay by Rohan Shankar, who is co-writing the upcoming project with Priyadarshan.