<i>Nayyi Navelli</i> Vs <i>Prahaar</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Yami Gautam's Film Outpaces Rajkummar Rao's Starrer

The box office race between Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli and Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam continued into its second day. While both films drew a decent number of audiences to theatres, Nayyi Navelli took the lead in the latest box office figures.

According to a report by Sacnilk, Nayyi Navelli earned Rs 4 crore on its second day, October 17. The film was screened across 5,945 shows and recorded an audience occupancy of 14%. This represented a 23.1% rise from its opening day's net collection of Rs 3.25 crore. The Yami Gautam starrer's total collection has now reached Rs 7.25 crore.

Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, on the other hand, earned Rs 3.15 crore on Day 2. The film was screened across 3,908 shows and recorded an audience occupancy of 17%. The courtroom drama saw a 34% rise from the previous day's net collection of Rs 2.35 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 5.5 crore.

Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar are not only vying for audience attention against each other but are also facing competition from big-ticket releases such as Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, and Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. With these films also competing for audience attention, the two new releases face a tougher challenge in drawing moviegoers to theatres and boosting their box office collections.

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Nayyi Navelli also features Addinath M. Kothare, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vashisht, Sushmita Mukherjee and Aaditya Kulshreshth in key roles. The story revolves around a modern corporate woman who marries into a traditional Meerut family. However, her eccentric brother-in-law suspects that she is a supernatural witch.

On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao plays celebrated Indian public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam in Prahaar, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Lalit Prabhakar. The film focuses on real-life cases, including the 2008 Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks, the 1993 Bombay bombings and the Gulshan Kumar murder case.