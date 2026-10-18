Ranbir Kapoor Sings <i>Kabira</i> At Durga Puja Pandal In Mumbai

Ranbir Kapoor gave fans a little throwback to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The actor joined singer Harshdeep Kaur for a live performance of Kabira at a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. The star attended the celebrations on Saturday evening and took the mic as the crowd joined in, bringing back memories of the much-loved 2013 film.

Ranbir visited the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, organised by the Mukerji-Samarth family for nearly eight decades. Dressed in a red-and-gold kurta with white pyjamas, he sought the blessings of Goddess Durga before greeting the paparazzi and posing for photographs. He also caught up with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, who directed Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Videos from the celebrations show Ranbir sharing the stage with Harshdeep as she sings Kabira. Holding a microphone, the actor sang along and turned it towards the audience at one point, encouraging those present to join in. Harshdeep later asked the crowd to clap for Ranbir's performance.

The actor also let the singer take the lead during some of the more challenging portions of the song.

Released in 2013, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani featured Ranbir as Kabir "Bunny" Thapar and Deepika Padukone as Dr. Naina Talwar. Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin also played key roles in the film.

The story followed four former classmates who reconnected during a trekking trip. Naina, a shy medical student, fell for the carefree Bunny but struggled to express her feelings. Along with Kabira, the film's soundtrack includes popular songs such as Badtameez Dil, Balam Pichkari, Ilahi, Dilliwaali Girlfriend and Ghagra.

Ranbir Kapoor's Next Film Is Ramayana: Part 1

Ranbir will next appear in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, in which he plays Lord Rama. Sai Pallavi will portray Goddess Sita, while Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh are also part of the cast.

The epic is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 5.