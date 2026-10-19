'Your Love Gave Me Strength': Aruna Irani Returns To Work After Husband Kuku Kohli's Death

Veteran actor Aruna Irani is slowly returning to work after the death of her husband, filmmaker Kuku Kohli. He died on August 25 at the age of 77 after suffering a heart attack. Two months after losing her husband, Aruna shared an emotional message for her fans, thanking them for supporting her during this difficult time.

She spoke about how their love helped her find the strength to move forward. The actor said she was touched by the way people stood by her when she needed support the most. She also hoped that her fans would continue to be with her throughout her life.

On Instagram, Aruna Irani said, “I am grateful for the love and support you all have shown me after Kuku ji's passing. I cannot imagine that you'll be by my side, standing with me, during such a difficult time in my life. It is that love and that same energy that have enabled me to stand in front of you today and begin working once again.”

“I hope that you will continue to stay by my side and keep showering me with your love for the rest of my life, until my last breath. Thank you. Thank you so much.”

Aruna Irani kept her marriage with Kuku Kohli private because he was already married and had two daughters. In a 2023 interview with ANI, she said it was a difficult decision, but Kuku stood with her and chose to marry her despite facing opposition from others.

Aruna also explained that she wanted to keep their relationship private because she did not want to hurt anyone or cause problems in another person's life.

The veteran actor also spoke about the criticism she faced from Kuku's first wife, Rita Kohli. She said that a husband is responsible for his marriage and should be held accountable if problems come.

Aruna also made it clear that she never wanted to break another family or hurt anyone. She added that relationships can be complicated and only the people involved can understand why another person becomes part of their lives.

Also Read: Phool Aur Kaante Director Kuku Kohli Dies Of Heart Attack At 77