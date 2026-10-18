<i>Ranabaali</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Film Crosses Rs 25 Crore Mark Worldwide

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's period drama Ranabaali witnessed a dip in its domestic box office collections on Saturday, October 17, its second day in theatres.

What's Happening

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 7.30 crore in India nett collections, registering a decline of 21.1% compared with its opening-day collection of Rs 9.25 crore.

Despite the drop, the film's cumulative India nett collection has reached Rs 16.55 crore. Its worldwide gross earnings stand at Rs 26.65 crore after two days of its theatrical run.

Ranabaali collected Rs 7.30 crore nett in India on Saturday across 2,292 shows, compared with 2,515 shows on its opening day.

The film's domestic gross collection has reached Rs 19.25 crore, while its overseas gross earnings have touched Rs 7.40 crore.

Overseas markets contributed Rs 2 crore on Saturday alone. The film recorded a worldwide gross collection of Rs 16.50 crore on its opening day.

The period drama registered an overall reported occupancy of 53% on Saturday, down from 57% on Friday. It recorded 551,946 footfalls on its second day, taking the total number of reported footfalls to 1,263,625.

The Telugu 2D version recorded an overall occupancy of 51.81% on Saturday. Morning shows registered 27.15% occupancy, which increased to 59.15% during afternoon screenings.

Evening shows recorded 52.69%, while night screenings registered the highest occupancy of the day at 65.77%.

What Is Ranabaali About?

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali is set against the backdrop of the Madras Famine of 1876-1878 in the Rayalaseema region. The film follows a horseman who leads local resistance against British colonial rule.

Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular character, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Jayamma. The film's music has been composed by Ajay-Atul.

Ranabaali marks another theatrical outing for Vijay Deverakonda following his previous film, Kingdom.