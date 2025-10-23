Arshad Warsi Says Bollywood Is Playing It Safe, <i>Saiyaara</i> Succeeded Because It Took A Chance

Actor Arshad Warsi has once again voiced his concerns about the creative stagnation in Hindi cinema. The actor believes that the industry has grown increasingly risk-averse, which has stifled originality and led to a scarcity of strong scripts.

Filmmakers Have Stopped Taking Chances

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Warsi remarked that Bollywood's reluctance to take risks has directly affected the quality of its films.

"It's got nothing to do with me. Let's look at how many movies we're making and how many are actually doing well - the math is clear," he said.

According to the actor, the problem lies in the industry's preference for playing it safe.

"Somewhere down the line, I feel we don't take chances anymore. We just don't. Especially in Hindi cinema - we try to play it as safe as possible," he added.

The Trend Of Following Trends

Warsi pointed out how filmmakers tend to replicate formulas that have recently succeeded, rather than creating something new.

"For example, now that superhero-style movies are working, every film seems to be following that pattern. Ever since 'RRR', it feels like every hero has become a superhero. Where are the real people?" he questioned.

He recalled a moment during the release of Jolly LLB 3 when a journalist told him, "After a long time, I'm actually watching a film," referring to how most recent productions had become overly "larger-than-life."

Taking Creative Risks Still Works

While Warsi acknowledged that commercial cinema has its own audience, he urged filmmakers to explore new ideas and storytelling methods.

"The commercial kind of cinema does work, and there's nothing wrong with that. But if you have the money and the facilities, take a bit of a risk. Try something different. It might just appeal to the audience a lot more. It has always worked," he said.

The actor highlighted Saiyaara as a recent example of a film that succeeded precisely because it broke away from formulaic storytelling.

"Saiyaara worked beautifully, despite releasing at a time when superhero-ish films were dominating. It was just a regular love story, but it worked because they took a chance. No one expected that. Two new actors, a simple love story - and yet, it connected," he added.

For Warsi, taking creative risks remains essential to keeping cinema alive and engaging. He believes that films like Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas represent that spirit.

