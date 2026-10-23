Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda Wish Home Minister Amit Shah On His 62nd Birthday

On Home Minister Amit Shah's 62nd birthday (October 22), actors across languages have wished him on their respective social media handles. Leading the bandwagon is superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Akshay Kumar, Vijay Deverakonda, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh have wished Amit Shah with cordial messages.
"Wishing Home Minister Shri @AmitShahji a very happy birthday... May the year ahead bring you the best of health, happiness and strength to continue all that you do for the nation. My warmest wishes and prayers for a wonderful year ahead," wrote Shah Rukh Khan.
Wishing Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji a very happy birthday… May the year ahead bring you the best of health, happiness and strength to continue all that you do for the nation. My warmest wishes and prayers for a wonderful year ahead.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 22, 2026
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"Heartfelt birthday wishes to you, @AmitShahji. You have always kept the nation first and foremost. May Mahadev's blessings always be upon you... may your health always remain good and your resolve always remain true. Jai Mahakal," wrote Akshay Kumar.
Janmadin ki anek shubhkamnaein @AmitShah ji. Aapne hamesha desh ko sabse aage rakha hai. Mahadev ki kripa aap par bani rahe… aapka swasthya hamesha achha rahe aur sankalp hamesha sachcha rahe. Jai Mahakal. 🙌✨— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 22, 2026
Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut took to her X account to share a picture with the Home Minister and wrote in the caption, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the illustrious Union Home and Cooperation Minister of India, the honorable Shri Amit Shah Ji. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that you remain forever healthy, joyful, and blessed with a long life, continuing to contribute to the nation's progress in the same way. Jai Shri Ram!"
भारत के यशस्वी गृह एवं सहकारिता मंत्री आदरणीय श्री अमित शाह जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। प्रभु श्रीराम से प्रार्थना है कि आप सदैव स्वस्थ रहें, प्रसन्न रहें तथा दीर्घायु का आशीर्वाद पाकर राष्ट्रोन्नति में यूं ही भागीदारी निभाते रहें। जय श्री राम! #HBDayAmitShah @AmitShah #FilePhoto— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2026
Actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Wishing our Honourable Home Minister- Shri @AmitShah ji a very happy birthday. May god bless you with great health and long life."
Wishing our Honourable Home Minister- Shri @AmitShah ji a very happy birthday. May god bless you with great health and long life. https://t.co/zb7Oo7Q4WD— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) October 22, 2026
Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "Wishing Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji a very happy birthday. Wishing you good health, strength and success sir."
Wishing Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji a very happy birthday. Wishing you good health, strength and success sir 🙏🇮🇳— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 22, 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday and said his administrative understanding has ensured India's internal security systems become more effective. "Warm birthday greetings to Home Minister Amit Shah. His administrative understanding has ensured India's internal security systems become more effective," PM Modi said in a post on X. The prime minister said Shah's particularly noteworthy successes are in eliminating the menace of Maoism and in furthering the government's dream of a society free from drugs. "I pray that he is blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people," he said.