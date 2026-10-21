After Tiger Shroff Attack, Security Tightened At Salman Khan And Akshay Kumar's Homes

Days after three men opened fire at Tiger Shroff, the incident's ripple effects have reached the homes of Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Following the attack, in which the Baaghi star escaped with minor injuries, security is being increased outside Salman Khan's house. Additionally, installation of a bulletproof glass shield is underway at Akshay Kumar's house.

The development comes after a probe into the assassination bid targeting Tiger Shroff revealed that Salman Khan was the original target of the attackers. Sources told NDTV, the shooters conducted a recce of Salman Khan's house, but stepped back after spotting heavy security deployment.

Salman Khan, who has been given Y+ security by the authorities, was spotted leaving Mumbai from the Kalina private airport amid the Tiger Shroff shooting incident.

Besides heightened security measures, the bulletproof shields in Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments are being upgraded.

Police personnel have been deployed outside Akshay Kumar's house too.

Tiger Shroff's car was shot at on Sunday evening as he was leaving after playing a football match in Mumbai's Juhu area.

The three accused, 22-year-old Hrithik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar, Rehan (18) from Sonipat in Haryana, and Phool Singh (18), also from Haryana, were arrested in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday in connection with the alleged assassination attempt on Tiger Shroff. The trio has been charged with attempt to murder.

Tiger Shroff has yet to publicly address the incident. He, however, spoke to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde about the incident.

Several Bollywood celebs, including Suniel Shetty, Ranvir Shorey, Amaal Mallik, and Mika Singh have condemned the attack on the actor, demanding swift justice and better security measures for Tiger Shroff and his family.

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