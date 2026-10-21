"Respect Is Not A One-Way Entitlement": Sona Mohapatra On Daler Mehndi Controversy

Singer Sona Mohapatra has spoken about the importance of professional responsibility in the music industry after watching Daler Mehndi perform at a Sufi festival in New Delhi. Her comments came following Daler's performance at a cultural event in Uttarakhand, where state Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal criticised the singer on stage.

While several singers, including Mika Singh and Badshah, have supported Daler, Sona has raised questions about artists' responsibilities towards audiences who pay to watch them perform.

Sona Mohapatra Recalls Watching Daler Mehndi Perform

On Tuesday, Sona took to Instagram to share her experience at the second edition of the Sufi Heritage Festival in Delhi. She said she and her team had stayed back, hoping to watch Daler perform a different, Sufi-focused set.

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She described the performance as disappointing, claiming that the singer appeared disoriented, struggled to hold notes and repeatedly sang the same musical phrase. She also said some audience members gradually left the venue, despite having paid to attend the event.

Sona added that she and her team had felt uncomfortable and saddened by what they witnessed but had remained silent out of respect for the veteran singer. Looking back, she questioned whether that silence had been the right response.

"And yet, none of us said anything. Not my team, not me. We stood there, uncomfortable and saddened, but silent. Out of respect. Which brings me to the uncomfortable part. Was that really respect? Or were we, through our silence, enabling something that deserved to be questioned?” she wrote.

Audiences Deserve An Honest Performance

Sona said that while established artists deserve respect and empathy for their contributions, audiences also have the right to expect an honest performance. " Two things can be true. A veteran deserves dignity, empathy and gratitude for a lifetime of contribution. And an audience deserves an honest performance, or at the very least, an honest acknowledgement when that is no longer possible,” the singer added.

She added that if an artist is unwell, the situation should be handled with ‘compassion and a responsible way'. “What cannot become acceptable is for audiences and organisers to repeatedly bear the consequences while everyone around the artist looks away," she said.

The singer also questioned whether the criticism of the Uttarakhand minister's behaviour had overshadowed the concerns raised about the performance itself. Sona said she could not comment on whether the minister had handled the situation appropriately, noting that it was a separate issue.

"I ask this as a fellow performing artist, fully aware that may be criticised for saying it. Respect is not a one-way entitlement. It is a relationship of reciprocity," she said.

Describing herself as a fellow performing artist, she said respect for an artist's age, experience and legacy should not remove the need for professional accountability. “And with genuine respect for the extraordinary legacy of Daler Mehndi ji. But surely, we owe our audiences some respect too?” she added.

What Happened During Daler Mehndi's Uttarakhand Performance?

The controversy began when Daler Mehndi performed at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri on Sunday. During the event, Uttarakhand Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal interrupted the singer and questioned his performance, saying he had been invited to entertain the audience.

The incident sparked debate online, with allegations circulating that Daler was under the influence of alcohol and struggling to sing. These allegations have not been independently verified.

Mika Singh defended Daler amid the controversy. Uniyal later told ANI that the singer had been lip-syncing and said he had raised concerns because a prominent artist should do justice to his performance. The minister also claimed that Daler had been paid ₹35 lakh for the event.

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