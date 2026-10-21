Exes Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan's Double Date At Kunal Kapoor's Birthday Celebrations. See Pics

Kunal Kapoor had an eventful birthday celebrations recently. Kunal, who turned 49 on October 18, hosted a fun-filled birthday celebrations for his friends and colleagues. What drew the Internet's attention was the presence of the ex star couple with their respective partners. Sussanne Khan attended the party with boyfriend Arslan Goni, while, Hrithik Roshan turned up with girlfriend Saba Azad. Kunal Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan are childhood friends. Sonali Bendre's husband, Goldie Behl, also attended the party.

In the pictures, Kunal and his wife Naina Bachchan are seen posing for the camera adorably, while Kunal's 4-year-old son's face is hidden under a emoji.

Sharing the pictures, Kunal Kapoor wrote, "Turns out turning a year older isn't so bad when you're surrounded by so much love.

Thank you to every single person who called, came, hugged, danced, and sent me such loving messages. You made this one unforgettable.

"And to @hrithikroshan @sabazad @nainabachchan @vratika_nakul_aggarwal that made it sooo special, love you guys lots."

In the comments section, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "What a night ! Love you mere dost. Happy year to you!"

Saba and Hrithik officially went public with their relationship in 2022 at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Saba is frequently seen at Hrithik's family events and has also formed a close bond with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, from his marriage to Sussanne Khan.

Hrithik Roshan was earlier married to Sussanne Khan. They got divorced in 2014. But both Hrithik and Sussanne maintained their cordial public relationship even after divorce.