Bollywood celebrities are often admired for their on-screen performances, fitness and glamorous lifestyles. However, behind the spotlight, several actors and filmmakers have faced serious health challenges, from cancer and neurological disorders to autoimmune diseases and chronic illnesses. Some have undergone intensive treatment, while others continue to manage long-term conditions alongside their professional commitments. By speaking publicly about their experiences, these celebrities have also helped bring attention to health conditions that are often misunderstood or surrounded by stigma. From Manisha Koirala's battle with ovarian cancer to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's experience with myositis, here are 10 celebrities who have spoken about their health struggles and the journeys that followed.

1. Manisha Koirala: Stage 4 Ovarian Cancer

Actor Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2012. The diagnosis came as a shock, and she travelled to the United States for treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. Her treatment included major surgery and chemotherapy. In the years that followed, Koirala returned to acting and became an advocate for cancer awareness, sharing her experience through interviews and her memoir. Her journey highlights the importance of specialist care, emotional support and continued medical follow-up after cancer treatment.

2. Sonali Bendre: Metastatic Cancer

In 2018, actor Sonali Bendre revealed that she had been diagnosed with metastatic cancer. She travelled to New York for treatment and shared updates about her experience, including the physical and emotional challenges of undergoing cancer care. Her openness helped bring conversations about cancer, treatment and patient support into the public eye. She also spoke about the importance of family support and maintaining hope during difficult periods. Her story is a reminder that cancer care involves more than treatment alone. Access to appropriate medical care, psychological support and follow-up can all be important parts of a patient's journey.

3. Tahira Kashyap: Breast Cancer

Writer and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap publicly discussed her breast cancer diagnosis in 2018. She revealed that she had been diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ, a form of early-stage breast cancer in which abnormal cells are confined to the milk ducts. Kashyap underwent a mastectomy and subsequently spoke about the emotional challenges of diagnosis, treatment and recovery. She has also used her public platform to encourage conversations about breast health and early detection.

Her experience underlines why people should not ignore unusual breast changes and should seek medical assessment when they notice a lump, changes in the skin or nipple, or other persistent symptoms. Breast cancer treatment varies depending on the type and stage of the disease. Screening recommendations also depend on age, personal risk and medical history.

4. Lisa Ray: Multiple Myeloma

Actor Lisa Ray revealed in 2009 that she had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells in the bone marrow. Ray underwent treatment that included a stem cell transplant. She subsequently spoke about her diagnosis, treatment and the uncertainty associated with living with a cancer that can be managed over time but is not generally considered curable. Her experience highlights the importance of understanding the difference between remission and a permanent cure. People living with multiple myeloma may require continuing medical supervision, even when treatment has successfully controlled the disease.

5. Irrfan Khan

In 2018 Irrfan khan suffered from Neuroendocrine tumor. Put up a courageous multi-year fight against a rare form of cancer before passing away in 2020, leaving behind an unmatched legacy in global cinema.

6. Fatima Sana Shaikh: Epilepsy

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh revealed that she was diagnosed with epilepsy while training for Dangal. In interviews, she has discussed the anxiety she initially experienced about having seizures in public and the stigma associated with the neurological condition. She also spoke about struggling to accept the diagnosis and being inconsistent with medication early in her journey. Over time, she became more open about her condition and began informing directors and colleagues about what to do if she experienced a seizure during a shoot. Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterised by a tendency to experience recurrent seizures. Many people with epilepsy can manage the condition with appropriate treatment, although the response to medication varies. Shaikh's openness helps challenge the misconception that epilepsy prevents someone from leading a fulfilling personal or professional life.

7. Arjun Kapoor: Hashimoto's Disease And Depression

Actor Arjun Kapoor has spoken about living with Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune condition that affects the thyroid gland. He has discussed the challenges of managing his weight and physical health while working in the film industry. He has also spoken about experiencing depression and seeking therapy. Hashimoto's disease can cause hypothyroidism, in which the thyroid gland does not produce sufficient hormones. Symptoms may include fatigue, weight changes, constipation and sensitivity to cold, although they vary between individuals. Management may involve thyroid hormone replacement when indicated, along with regular blood tests and medical follow-up.

Kapoor's account also highlights the importance of recognising mental health concerns and seeking professional help rather than dismissing persistent emotional difficulties.

8. Hrithik Roshan: Brain Surgery

Actor Hrithik Roshan underwent brain surgery in 2013 after experiencing persistent headaches. Medical investigations identified a subdural haematoma, a collection of blood between the brain and its outer covering. Reports at the time said the actor underwent surgery to address the condition. He subsequently returned to work and continued his career in physically demanding films.

A subdural haematoma can develop when blood accumulates around the brain, sometimes following a head injury. Depending on its size, symptoms and severity, it may require urgent medical assessment and, in some cases, surgery. Severe or worsening headaches, confusion, weakness, repeated vomiting or reduced consciousness after a head injury warrant immediate medical attention. Roshan's experience underscores why persistent or unusual symptoms should not be ignored, particularly when they require further investigation.

9. Anurag Basu: Leukaemia

Filmmaker Anurag Basu was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukaemia, a type of blood cancer, in 2004. His diagnosis came while he was working in television. He underwent treatment during a period when the illness posed a serious threat to his life. Basu later returned to filmmaking and directed successful films, including Barfi! and Jagga Jasoos. His recovery has frequently been cited as an example of resilience during a life-threatening illness.

Acute promyelocytic leukaemia is a subtype of acute myeloid leukaemia that can cause dangerous bleeding and clotting complications. It is considered a medical emergency, but treatment outcomes have improved substantially with advances in targeted therapy. Basu's experience highlights the importance of timely diagnosis and specialised treatment for blood cancers.

10. Salman Khan: Trigeminal Neuralgia And Other Health Challenges

Actor Salman Khan has spoken publicly about living with trigeminal neuralgia, a condition that can cause sudden, severe facial pain. The actor has discussed his health challenges in interviews over the years. He has also spoken about a brain aneurysm and arteriovenous malformation (AVM), in addition to his previously reported condition. Trigeminal neuralgia affects the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensation from the face to the brain. The pain may be triggered by everyday activities such as chewing, talking or brushing the teeth.



An AVM is an abnormal connection between arteries and veins. Depending on its location and characteristics, it can carry a risk of bleeding or other neurological complications. A brain aneurysm, meanwhile, involves a weakened area of a blood vessel that can bulge and, in some cases, rupture. These conditions require individualised medical evaluation. Khan's public disclosures have also drawn attention to the fact that a demanding professional life does not make someone immune to serious health problems.

What Can We Learn From These Celebrity Health Journeys?

The experiences of these celebrities highlight several important lessons about health and recovery.

Early assessment matters: Persistent symptoms and unusual changes should be evaluated by a qualified medical professional. Treatment is individualised: Cancer, autoimmune disorders and neurological conditions require different approaches depending on the diagnosis and severity. Recovery is not always linear: Some people recover fully, while others live with chronic conditions that require long-term treatment and monitoring. Mental health deserves attention: A serious diagnosis can affect emotional well-being as well as physical health. Psychological support can be an important part of care.

Public awareness can reduce stigma: When celebrities speak about their experiences, they can encourage people to seek help and have more informed conversations about illness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.