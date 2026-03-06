Rare Epilepsy Breakthrough: Why This New Treatment Is Reducing Seizure Frequency In Children By 91%

1 to 1.5 million children in India are living with epilepsy, which is a brain condition that is caused by unusual electrical activity. The symptoms of epilepsy include brief staring spells, confusion, strong, visible shaking, and even temporary loss of consciousness. Epilepsy can be caused by a brain injury, stroke, or tumour, and it impacts 65-70 million people worldwide. This common neurological condition is concentrated in low and middle-income countries, where significant treatment gaps exist and need to be addressed. The prevalence of this condition needs to be taken seriously, as the mortality figures are between 125,000 and 150,000 worldwide. Shifting from the global prevalence figures to India, the medical research bodies have recorded startling figures that make establishing a treatment protocol a necessity.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), every 6th to 8th child per 1,000 children is dealing with paediatric epilepsy. Out of these numbers, the rare genetic form of this condition, known as Dravet syndrome, makes up a small but critical segment. Dravet syndrome is a rare, genetic, and lifelong epilepsy that starts in infancy and is characterised by drug-resistant seizures, which can be hard to deal with, and it also causes developmental delays. But there is hope, as per a new trial published by University College London and Great Ormond Street Hospital, which reports that they have achieved 91% seizure reduction by administration of a drug. Here is what Dravet syndrome is and why this new treatment option is offering hope to children and their families.

Understanding Dravet Syndrome

Dravet syndrome is a rare genetic epilepsy that has been linked to the SCNIA gene mutation. The detection of this gene is possible via carrier screening, prenatal testing, and non-invasive prenatal testing. When one or more of the parents carry this gene, the testing becomes a safeguard for determining whether their baby may possibly develop Dravet Syndrome. The statistics signal that there needs to be speciality healthcare in place to diagnose and dispense treatment for Dravet Syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy that begins in infancy and is characterized by frequent seizures.

Symptoms Of Dravet Syndrome

The exact diagnosis of Dravet syndrome can only be determined via screening and testing. The symptoms of this rare form of genetic epilepsy can be as follows:

Frequent seizures

Developmental Delays

Feeding or Movement Difficulties

But in India, as of 2026, the treatment options remain severely limited. There are only a few approved drugs, and most children still experience uncontrolled seizures that can be hard to deal with, especially for the families and caretakers.

Access to new developing therapies and timely genetic testing remains restricted to specialty hospitals, and the ICMR reports a gap in access to effective treatment in rural and remote areas with limited healthcare infrastructure. As mentioned in the Epilepsy and Behaviour Journal that highlights that 90% of patients continue to suffer from inadequate seizure control despite using therapies.

India needs to work with international research bodies and adapt new therapies to make sure the children receive effective treatment options across the population.

The Breakthrough Therapy - Zorevunersen

The international clinical trial published in The New England Journal of Medicine found that when children with Dravet Syndrome receive an investigational drug, zorevunersen, they experience a 91% reduction in seizures.

The research has completed phase 2 and has figured out the exact mechanism that can boost protein production from the healthy SCN1A gene copy. Dravet Syndrome is caused by an SCNIA gene mutation; a possible treatment plan using the gene has been achieved, showing promise for developing a treatment protocol. The trial results of this research are based on 81 children, and they showed a 91% reduction rate with improved cognition and behavioural markers.

When it comes to safety, there are recorded mild side effects, and the success rate of this trial shows promise, where researchers are moving to phase 3.

What This Means For India

This new breakthrough for a promising treatment needs the establishment of an international policy that can dispense rare disease treatment. The trial also signals that clinical trials for rare diseases need to be expanded in India to deal with the increasing caseload of affected children.

ICMR and the Indian Epilepsy Society play a vital role in bridging research and patient care, especially in areas where access is limited, and children and their families are suffering. The new trial is offering hope for families whose children are suffering from Dravet syndrome. To further move the needle and make sure such new evolutionary therapies are accessible, India needs to participate in global epilepsy research.

The main hindrance to establishing a speciality care approach to rare epilepsy treatment protocols is to make people aware of how many children are suffering, funding for such research practices, and accessibility to modern and tested therapies that can be dispensed safely.

