Early Diagnosis Saves Lives: Why Recognizing Seizures Early Can Change The Course Of Epilepsy

The early diagnosis of seizures is one of the most critical steps in improving the quality of life for people with epilepsy especially children. When seizures are identified and treated at an early stage, it not only helps control the episodes but also prevents long-term complications such as cognitive impairment, behavioural issues, and a decline in learning ability or IQ.

In many cases, the symptoms of seizures in children can be subtle and easily overlooked. Parents may observe episodes of brief staring, unresponsiveness, or unusual facial and limb movements but dismiss them as minor quirks, daydreaming, or tiredness. However, these small episodes may actually be absence seizures or focal seizures, which, if left untreated, can disrupt normal brain function. Over time, repeated unnoticed seizures can lead to irreversible cognitive decline, impacting memory, attention span, and overall development.

Beyond neurological consequences, epilepsy can have profound psychological and social effects. The unpredictability of seizures often causes fear and anxiety, not only for the patient but also for their family. Unawareness or misunderstanding of the condition can give rise to superstitious beliefs, stigma, and social isolation. In some communities, epilepsy is still seen as a mysterious or supernatural ailment, preventing families from seeking timely medical care. Early diagnosis helps demystify the condition, reduces fear, and enables patients to receive appropriate anti-seizure medications. Treating epilepsy early also alleviates associated mental health problems like depression and anxiety, restoring confidence and emotional stability.

Recognizing seizures early is also crucial from a safety standpoint. During a seizure, patients are at risk of physical injuries such as head trauma, fractures, tongue bites, or burns if they collapse suddenly or fall near dangerous surroundings. In severe and prolonged episodes, there is even the risk of SUDEP or Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy. Early diagnosis ensures that both the patient and caregivers are prepared to handle a seizure episode safely. When families know that a seizure is occurring, they can act quickly, positioning the person on their side to keep the airway clear and preventing choking on saliva or food. They will also avoid common mistakes such as trying to restrain the person or inserting fingers or objects like spoons into the mouth, which can cause injuries. Education and awareness about correct first aid during seizures can make a life-saving difference.

Epilepsy symptoms can sometimes mimic other medical conditions such as fainting spells, dehydration, low blood sugar, low blood pressure, or even psychological disorders. As a result, patients are occasionally misdiagnosed and put on unnecessary medications, which not only fail to control the seizures but may also cause unwanted side effects. Consulting the right specialist typically a neurologist or epileptologist at the right time is vital for accurate diagnosis. Advanced diagnostic tools such as EEG (electroencephalogram) and MRI can help identify the type and origin of seizures, ensuring that treatment is tailored appropriately.

The longer seizures remain undiagnosed, the more likely they are to disrupt daily life. Children may struggle academically due to poor concentration, while adults may face difficulties maintaining employment or pursuing hobbies. Restrictions on activities like driving, swimming, or trekking can limit independence and self-esteem. Conversely, early diagnosis and effective control of seizures enable individuals to live more active, fulfilling, and independent lives, free from the constant fear of the next episode.

Prompt initiation of anti-seizure medication significantly improves long-term outcomes. In most cases, seizures can be effectively controlled with one or two medications when started early. This prevents the progression to drug-resistant epilepsy, where seizures become difficult to manage despite multiple medications.

Ultimately, early recognition and diagnosis of seizures can change the entire course of epilepsy. It prevents physical injuries, cognitive decline, and emotional distress while ensuring patients receive timely treatment and support. Awareness among parents, teachers, and communities is crucial because the sooner epilepsy is identified, the better the chances of leading a safe, confident, and quality life.

(By Dr Sunil Agrawal, Consultant Neurology, Fortis, Greater Noida)

