World Epilepsy Day 2024: Lifestyle And Dietary Changes To Manage Epileptic Seizures

Adequate sleep holds particular importance for individuals with epilepsy

Epilepsy, a neurological condition marked by recurring seizures, affects millions of people globally. While medication is the primary treatment for epilepsy, adopting a healthy lifestyle can significantly complement medical therapy and help manage seizure frequency and severity. Adopting key lifestyle changes can enhance overall well-being and potentially reduce the impact of epilepsy on daily life.

Here are some crucial adjustments individuals with epilepsy can consider:

Regular sleep patterns: Adequate sleep is vital for everyone, but it holds particular importance for individuals with epilepsy. Disrupted sleep patterns or lack of sleep can trigger seizures in some cases. Establishing a consistent sleep schedule, aiming for 7-9 hours of quality sleep per night, and creating a relaxing bedtime routine can help improve sleep quality and reduce seizure risk.

Stress management techniques: Stress is a common trigger for epileptic seizures. Learning stress-reduction techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, or engaging in hobbies can help alleviate stress levels. Additionally, seeking support from friends, family, or a therapist can provide valuable coping mechanisms for managing stress.

Regular exercise: Physical activity has shown to have numerous benefits for individuals with epilepsy. Regular exercise can help reduce stress, improve mood, enhance cardiovascular health, and promote better sleep quality. However, it's essential to choose activities that are safe and appropriate for individual fitness levels, and to be mindful of any potential seizure triggers related to exertion or overheating.

Say no to alcohol and substance use: Alcohol and certain recreational drugs can lower the seizure threshold and increase the risk of experiencing seizures. Limiting or avoiding alcohol consumption and illicit drug use can significantly reduce seizure frequency and severity.

A balanced diet: While there is no specific 'epilepsy diet,' maintaining a balanced and nutritious diet is essential for overall health and well-being. Some individuals with epilepsy may find that certain dietary factors influence their seizure activity. Keeping a food diary can help identify potential triggers, such as caffeine, artificial sweeteners, or specific food additives. In some cases, adopting a ketogenic diet, which is high in fat, adequate in protein, and low in carbohydrates, may be beneficial for seizure control, particularly in individuals with drug-resistant epilepsy.

Medication adherence: Consistently taking prescribed medications as directed by a healthcare professional is crucial for managing epilepsy effectively. Skipping doses or abruptly stopping medication can increase the risk of breakthrough seizures. It's essential to communicate openly with healthcare providers about any concerns or side effects related to medication and to follow their guidance closely.

Seizure response planning: Developing a seizure response plan can help individuals and their loved ones feel more prepared and confident in managing seizures. This plan may include educating family members, friends, and coworkers about how to recognize different types of seizures and how to respond appropriately, as well as ensuring access to necessary medical information and emergency contacts.

Regular medical monitoring: Regular check-ups with healthcare providers, including neurologists or epileptologists, are essential for monitoring seizure activity, adjusting medications as needed, and addressing any concerns or complications related to epilepsy. Keeping track of seizure frequency, triggers, and medication effectiveness can provide valuable information for healthcare providers to optimize treatment strategies.

While epilepsy can present challenges in daily life, prioritizing factors such as sleep, stress management, physical activity, diet, medication adherence, and seizure preparedness, individuals with epilepsy can empower themselves to better control their condition and minimize its impact on their lives. It's essential to work closely with healthcare professionals to tailor these lifestyle modifications to individual needs and circumstances, ensuring a comprehensive and personalized approach to epilepsy management.

(Dr. Siby Gopinath, Epileptologist and Professor of Neurology at Amrita Hospital, Kochi)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.