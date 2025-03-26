World Purple Day 2025: Symptoms, Causes And Key Facts About Epilepsy

World Purple Day 2025: World Purple Day is observed annually on March 26 to raise awareness about epilepsy, a neurological disorder affecting millions worldwide. This global movement was founded in 2008 by Cassidy Megan, a Canadian girl who wanted to educate people about epilepsy and reduce the stigma surrounding it.

The day is marked by people wearing purple, the international color for epilepsy awareness. You can participate by wearing purple clothing, hosting or attending fundraising events, sharing informative posts on social media using hashtags like #PurpleDay, and donating to organizations that fund epilepsy research.

The goals of World Purple Day are to:

- Raise Awareness: Educate the public about epilepsy, its causes, symptoms, and treatment options.

- Reduce Stigma: Break down misconceptions and stereotypes surrounding epilepsy.

- Support Research: Fund research into the causes of epilepsy and the development of new treatments.

- Empower People: Provide a platform for people with epilepsy to share their stories and connect with others who understand what they're going through.

What is Epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterized by recurrent seizures, which are sudden and temporary disturbances in brain activity. During a seizure, brain cells fire abnormally, causing changes in behaviour, sensation, or consciousness. There are three main types of epilepsy: idiopathic, symptomatic, and cryptogenic. Idiopathic epilepsy has no known cause and is often genetic, while symptomatic epilepsy is caused by a specific factor such as head trauma, infection, or brain tumor. Cryptogenic epilepsy, on the other hand, has an unknown cause but is suspected to be related to brain damage or genetic factors.

The symptoms of epilepsy can vary widely, but common symptoms include seizures, which can range from mild to severe and may cause convulsions, loss of consciousness, confusion, or changes in sensation, vision, or hearing. Some people may also experience auras, or warning signs, before a seizure. These can include strange sensations, smells, or emotions.

Epilepsy can be caused by a variety of factors, including genetics, head trauma, infections, brain tumors, developmental disorders, and prenatal or perinatal factors.

Treatment for epilepsy usually involves a combination of medications, surgery, therapies, and lifestyle changes. Medications such as anticonvulsants or antiepileptic drugs can help control seizures, while surgery may be necessary to remove the seizure focus or affected brain tissue. Therapies such as cognitive behavioral therapy, counseling, or lifestyle modifications can also help manage the condition.