Ex-US Attorney, Who Was Found Dead, Suffered From Epilepsy For Years: Family

Jessica Aber, the former US Attorney who was found dead at her Virginia home, was suffering from epilepsy and epileptic seizures for many years, her family has revealed. The 43-year-old died in her sleep on Saturday, they added. as per ABC News.

The family statement came a day after Ms Aber's autopsy report said she died due to natural causes.

"We expect more information from the medical examiner in the coming weeks," her family said. "Our family is in shock and grieving deeply and we respectfully request privacy as we attempt to navigate through our unspeakable loss."

The Centers for Disease Control states that people with epilepsy are vulnerable to seizures, which may result in cardiac issues or even death by asphyxiation.

The Epilepsy Foundation says the neurological disease can cause unprovoked seizures.

The Virginia police said, "They have found no evidence suggesting that her death was caused by anything other than natural causes and urged the public to respect the privacy of Ms Aber's family during this time of loss."

They added the case would stay open until the chief medical examiner revealed the manner and the cause of the death.

Ms Aber, who served as the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and handled high-profile cases involving the CIA and Russia, was found unresponsive by her family on Saturday morning. Her family immediately called the police.

Ms Aber graduated from the University of Richmond in 2003 and earned a law degree in 2006 from William and Mary Law School, reported The NY Post.

Appointed by former US President Joe Biden, Ms Aber took office in 2021. She resigned from her post after President Donald Trump took office in January.