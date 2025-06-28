When Shefali Jariwala Opened Up About Her Battle With Epilepsy: "Couldn't Take Up Much Work After <i>Kaanta Laga</i>"

Actress and model Shefali Jariwala died on Friday. She was 42.

What's Happening

Shefali reportedly died of a cardiac arrest late Friday.

She was rushed to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Her body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Following the news of her untimely death, an old interview of Shefali has resurfaced in which she spoke about her long battle with epilepsy and how it affected her career.

Shefali Jariwala On Her Battle With Epilepsy

In an earlier interview with The Times of India, Shefali revealed that she was diagnosed with epilepsy at the age of 15. "I had an epilepsy seizure at the age of 15. I remember at that time I was under tremendous pressure to do well in my studies. Stress and anxiety can lead to seizures. It's interrelated; you could get a seizure due to depression and vice versa," she said.

The actress also opened up about how the condition impacted her confidence and daily life. "I have got seizures in classrooms, backstage, while on roads, and somewhere that lowered my self-esteem," she said.

Talking about the effect of her health condition on her professional life, Shefali said, "After I did Kaanta Laga, people asked me why I didn't do more work. I can now say that it was because of the epilepsy seizures that I couldn't take up much work. I didn't know when I would get my next seizure... this went on for 15 years."

Shefali had also shared that she had been seizure-free for nine years, attributing her recovery to natural healing methods and a strong support system. "I am proud of myself because I managed my depression, panic attacks and anxiety naturally and with the help of a strong support system," she shared.

