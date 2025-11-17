Sports And Epilepsy: Safe, Active Lifestyles Can Empower Young Patients

For generations, families of children with epilepsy were told to limit sports, avoid playgrounds, or "be careful" in ways that often led to isolation. But modern research and clinical experience tell a very different story. Today, neurologists emphasize that physical activity is not only safe for most young people with epilepsy, it's essential for their physical, emotional, and social wellbeing. This National Epilepsy Day, let's take a closer look at this aspect of epilepsy awareness.

On the occasion of growing awareness around childhood epilepsy and the importance of inclusive environments, doctors underline that an active lifestyle helps reduce anxiety, boosts memory, sharpens cognition, and strengthens the body. In some cases, regular exercise may even help regulate sleep and improve seizure control. The message from specialists is clear: children with well-controlled epilepsy deserve the same opportunities to play, engage and grow through sports as any other child.

But participation must be safe, informed, and supported. Misconceptions among coaches, teachers, and peers often remain the biggest barrier, not the condition itself. With clear safety guidelines, basic first-aid training, and open communication, sports can become a powerful tool for confidence-building and stigma reduction. NDTV spoke to Dr Sankalp Mohan, Senior Consultant Neurology, Fortis Manesar, on how sports can truly empower young patients living with epilepsy.

Why Sports Matter For Children With Epilepsy

The International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) and the World Health Organization (WHO) note that children with epilepsy often face reduced physical activity because of societal fear, not medical necessity. Evidence shows that regular exercise can:

Improve cardiovascular fitness and muscular strength

Enhance mood and reduce anxiety

Improve cognitive function, attention and memory

Reduce stigma by promoting social inclusion

Exercise may also positively influence sleep and stress levels, both known seizure triggers, making it beneficial for long-term seizure control.

As Dr Sankalp Mohan explains: "Exercise does much more than build strength-it fosters confidence, resilience, and social belonging."

Safe Sports For Children With Well-Controlled Epilepsy

Most children with seizure-free or well-controlled epilepsy can safely participate in a wide range of sports. Recommended activities include:

Running and jogging

Cycling with helmets and close supervision in busy areas

Football and cricket

Badminton and tennis

Swimming, but only with direct supervision

Yoga, which is beneficial for flexibility, balance and stress reduction

Research shows that structured exercise programmes can improve aerobic fitness and quality of life without increasing seizure frequency.

Dr Mohan highlights: "These activities don't just offer physical benefits; they improve seizure control, sharpen memory, and nurture mental health, helping children feel less anxious, more confident, and emotionally stronger."

Sports That Require Caution

Some sports pose higher risk depending on the child's seizure control. ILAE categorizes these activities into "low risk," "moderate risk," and "high risk."

Avoid or approach with extreme caution:

Boxing, wrestling, martial arts with head impact. Risk: Head injury may worsen seizure control.

Unsupervised swimming or deep-water activities. Risk: Drowning if a seizure occurs in water.

Rock climbing, gymnastics on high bars, or any activity at heights. Risk: Falls with serious injuries.

Scuba diving. Risk: Loss of consciousness underwater.

Dr Mohan advises: "For those with uncontrolled or frequent seizures, activities at heights or underwater should be avoided to prevent unnecessary risk."

Water Safety: A Critical Priority

The CDC and WHO emphasize strict precautions for swimming and water sports for people with epilepsy. These include:

Never swimming alone

Having trained supervisors or lifeguards present

Ensuring peers know seizure first-aid

Staying in shallow water if seizures are not fully controlled

Addressing The Biggest Barrier: Awareness

Medical organisations consistently state that lack of awareness, not epilepsy itself, limits participation.

Dr Mohan notes: "The biggest barrier isn't epilepsy-it's the lack of awareness among peers and coaches."

Coaches and teammates should know:

What a seizure looks like (not just the classic convulsion)

How to respond safely

When to call for emergency help

Training teams in seizure first-aid can turn hesitation into support.

Seizure First Aid: What Everyone Should Know

Guidelines from ILAE, WHO and CDC offer clear, simple steps:

Do:

Stay calm and turn the person onto their side

Protect their head from injury

Loosen tight clothing around the neck

Time the seizure

Stay with them until fully alert

Don'ts:

Do not hold them down

Do not put anything in their mouth

Do not give food, water or medicines during a seizure

Call for emergency help if:

The seizure lasts more than 5 minutes

Repeated seizures occur without recovery

The person struggles to breathe

Injury occurs during the episode

This basic training can make sports environments safer and far more inclusive.

Breaking Stigma Through Movement

Sports offer young people with epilepsy a chance to belong, build friendships, and feel confident in their bodies. Studies show that regular participation reduces isolation, improves self-esteem, and counters the stigma that often surrounds the condition.

Dr Mohan stresses: "Every child deserves the chance to play, form friendships, and grow in confidence. With education, compassion, and careful planning, young people with epilepsy can thrive-on the field, in the pool, and in their everyday lives."

Modern medicine is clear: most children with epilepsy can and should play sports. Exercise supports physical fitness, emotional resilience, cognitive performance, and often seizure control. With simple precautions, supportive adults, and informed teammates, sports become not just safe but transformative.

Families, schools, coaches, and communities share a responsibility to replace fear with knowledge and exclusion with empowerment. When children with epilepsy step onto a field or into a pool with confidence and support, they gain far more than athletic skills. They gain independence, social connection, and the joy of movement.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.