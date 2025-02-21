Epilepsy: Know Hidden Symptoms & Who Is At A Higher Risk

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterised by recurrent seizures caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain. These seizures can vary in intensity and type, ranging from mild staring spells to severe convulsions. While some people experience noticeable symptoms like loss of consciousness and uncontrollable jerking movements, others may have more subtle signs. Epilepsy can affect people of all ages and can be triggered by factors such as genetics, brain injuries, infections, or developmental disorders. Although some cases have clear causes, many remain unexplained, making it a complex condition to diagnose and manage. Read on as we share a list of hidden symptoms that could be related to epilepsy and who is at risk.

Hidden symptoms

While most people associate epilepsy with dramatic seizures, there are many hidden or subtle symptoms that may go unnoticed:

1. Unexplained blank stares

Some people experience absence seizures, which involve sudden, brief staring spells that last for a few seconds. These can be mistaken for daydreaming or inattentiveness.

2. Sudden confusion or memory gaps

Short-term memory lapses, where a person forgets what they were doing or saying, could be a sign of seizure activity in the brain.

3. Unusual sensations

Some people feel strange sensations before a seizure, such as deja vu, tingling, an unusual smell or taste, or sudden fear, which can indicate focal seizures.

4. Repetitive movements

In some types of epilepsy, a person may unknowingly smack their lips, blink excessively, fidget, or make repetitive hand movements during a seizure.

5. Sleep disturbances

Night seizures can cause unexplained nighttime awakenings, jerking movements, or feeling extremely tired upon waking, even if the person is unaware of the seizure.

6. Mood changes

Unexplained anxiety, depression, or sudden bursts of anger may be linked to epilepsy, especially when they occur without a clear emotional trigger.

7. Loss of awareness for a few seconds

In some seizures, a person may continue doing a task but seem unaware of their surroundings, then regain awareness without realising anything happened.

8. Hearing or seeing things that aren't there

Some seizures cause hallucinations of flashing lights, ringing sounds, or voices, which can be mistaken for psychiatric conditions.

9. Sudden falls without explanation

Atonic seizures, also known as "drop attacks," can cause a person to suddenly collapse without warning but recover quickly afterward.

Who is at a higher risk of epilepsy?

While epilepsy can occur in anyone, some people have a higher risk due to the following factors:

If a close relative has epilepsy, the risk increases due to potential genetic links. People who have suffered head injuries from accidents, falls, or sports injuries are more likely to develop epilepsy. Older adults who have had a stroke or lack of oxygen to the brain are at a higher risk. Meningitis, encephalitis, etc. can increase the likelihood of developing epilepsy. Babies who experience low oxygen levels, brain infections, or trauma during birth are more prone to epilepsy. People with autism, cerebral palsy, or genetic conditions like tuberous sclerosis have a higher chance of having epilepsy. Substance abuse or withdrawal from alcohol or certain drugs can trigger seizures and increase epilepsy risk.

Epilepsy is a complex disorder with both obvious and hidden symptoms, and some individuals are at a higher risk due to genetics, brain injuries, or underlying health conditions. Recognising subtle signs and seeking early medical intervention can help in better diagnosis and management of epilepsy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.