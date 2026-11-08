Anti-Cancer Drug Price Cuts From Next Week To Save Consumers Rs 3,502 Crore Annually

The revised prices of 137 anti-cancer drugs will come into effect from November 9, after the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) capped trade margins on these medicines, an official statement said on Saturday, adding that this will generate annual savings of around Rs 3,502.31 crore for consumers.

The statement from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said that more than 1000 medicines of different brands show marked price reductions.

As many as 76 pharmaceutical companies have so far reported revised maximum retail prices (MRPs) for 1,225 anticancer formulations covering 121 drugs.

Reduction in the MRP has been reported in 1,031 formulations of anti-cancer medicines, with 600 brands reporting above 50 per cent reduction and the highest reduction being 96.45 per cent.

Out of the 137 identified anti-cancer drugs, there are 10 to 15 drugs that are yet to be launched in India. However, Trade Margin Rationalization (TMR) will be applicable on these drugs also as and when they are launched.

“TMR of non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines is an important step taken by the government in its continued efforts to improve affordability and accessibility of essential anti-cancer medicines for cancer care,” the statement noted.

However, manufacturers can avail annual price increase in accordance with the provisions of Paragraph 20(1) of the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, subject to continued compliance with the maximum permissible trade margin of 30 per cent.

Every retailer, dealer, hospital and institution is required to prominently display a revised MRP list of anti-cancer medicines on their websites and in their premises.

State drug controllers will monitor compliance by manufacturers, dealers, hospitals and medical institutions. Consumers can check the applicable prices through the Pharma Sahi Daam mobile application and the NPPA website (www.nppa.gov.in) and report any non-compliance or violation of revised prices to the authority.

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