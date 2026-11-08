Post-Diwali Cough: Is It Just Pollution Irritation Or Something More Serious?

The celebrations may be over, but for many people, the effects of Diwali can linger in the form of a persistent cough, throat irritation or breathing discomfort. Exposure to firecracker smoke can trigger respiratory symptoms, particularly when air pollution levels rise sharply. In several parts of the country, particulate matter levels can exceed safe limits, with Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 500 during periods of severe pollution.

However, not every cough after Diwali is a cause for alarm. The important thing is to recognise whether it is a temporary reaction to smoke or an indication that the airways are becoming inflamed. The duration, intensity and nature of symptoms can help distinguish between the two.

What Happens When You Inhale Firecracker Smoke?

Firecracker smoke contains a combination of heavy metal residues, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and fine particulate matter, including PM2.5. When inhaled, these pollutants can immediately irritate the respiratory tract and cause inflammation along its lining.

In otherwise healthy individuals, this may result in a mild dry cough, an itchy or burning sensation in the throat and slightly watery eyes. These symptoms are generally part of a surface-level inflammatory response to smoke exposure.

Such irritation usually peaks within one to two days after exposure. The symptoms should then gradually begin to subside and typically resolve within a few days to a week.

A respiratory flare-up, however, involves inflammation that extends deeper into the bronchial passages. This can lead to excessive mucus secretion and narrowing of the airways. The cough may become deeper, harsher and more disruptive, affecting everyday activities, work and sleep. It may be particularly troublesome in the early morning.

The appearance of wheezing, chest tightness, breathing difficulty or a reduced ability to tolerate physical activity can indicate that the irritation has progressed into a more significant respiratory problem.

How Long Should a Post-Diwali Cough Last?

The duration of symptoms is an important indicator. In cases of mild smoke irritation, the usual recovery period is between zero and seven days. Symptoms should progressively improve during this time.

If the cough continues to worsen after a week rather than settling, it should not be dismissed as routine pollution irritation. Symptoms that persist for one to three weeks may indicate secondary post-viral inflammation, a low-grade bronchial infection or an underlying airway hypersensitivity that has been brought to the surface by smoke exposure.

A cough that continues beyond three weeks falls into the subacute to chronic category and warrants an evaluation by a pulmonologist. The key is to pay attention to whether symptoms are improving or becoming more pronounced over time.

Why People With Asthma, COPD And Bronchitis Need To Be More Careful

People with pre-existing respiratory conditions are particularly vulnerable to the effects of firecracker smoke. This includes individuals with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis, bronchiectasis and post-tuberculosis airway disease.

Since their lungs and airways may already be compromised, exposure to toxic fumes can make symptoms worse and recovery more difficult.

In people with asthma, inhaling smoke and toxic gases can trigger an immediate response known as bronchospasm, in which the airways narrow. This can cause extensive wheezing and may lead to an asthma attack.

For people living with COPD or bronchitis, the concern is different. Their airways are already narrowed and affected by chronic mucus secretion. Additional exposure to smoke can increase mucus production and cause breathlessness, sometimes even during minimal physical activity.

The increased mucus can also become vulnerable to a secondary bacterial or viral infection. A change in sputum colour, particularly when it becomes yellowish or greenish, may indicate such an infection. If left untreated, the infection can progress to pneumonia.

Which Symptoms Should Not Be Ignored?

Certain warning signs call for medical attention rather than waiting for the pollution levels to improve. Persistent breathlessness during routine, low-energy activities should be evaluated by a pulmonologist.

People who use rescue inhalers should also pay attention if the medication is no longer providing adequate relief or their symptoms are not settling. Chest pain, palpitations and chest tightness are other symptoms that require medical assessment.

Blood in the sputum should never be ignored. High fever, chills or a bluish tinge to the lips may point towards an infection or low levels of oxygen in the blood. These symptoms require immediate medical attention.

For people with existing respiratory conditions, it is particularly important not to wait for symptoms to become severe before consulting a doctor.

How Can You Protect Your Lungs After Diwali?

Avoid areas where firecrackers are being burst in large numbers, particularly during the evening when exposure to smoke can be higher. If you need to step outdoors, wearing an N95 mask can help reduce exposure to fine particulate matter.

People who have been prescribed inhalers should continue using them as advised by their doctor. Stopping prescribed inhalers during this period can leave existing respiratory conditions inadequately managed. Those who have not taken their recommended vaccinations should discuss them with their doctor.

A mild cough or throat irritation after Diwali may settle within a week. But a cough that becomes deeper, continues to worsen or is accompanied by wheezing and breathlessness needs closer attention. For people with asthma, COPD, bronchitis and other underlying airway conditions, recognising these changes early is especially important.

(By Dr Anusha C M, Consultant- Respiratory Medicine, Manipal Hospital Malleswaram)

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