Severe Abdominal Pain After A Festive Meal: When Could It Be A Surgical Emergency?

A severe stomach ache after a festive dinner is often blamed on overeating. The assumption seems reasonable after a meal filled with fried snacks, rich gravies, sweets and several servings of food. Yet the timing of abdominal pain can sometimes reveal an underlying medical problem. A sudden bout of intense pain, particularly when accompanied by vomiting, fever or abdominal swelling, needs immediate medical assessment.

Surgery can give clues as to where the pain lies and where it radiates. Upper right abdominal pain suggests the gallbladder, whereas severe upper abdominal pain that radiates to the back suggests the pancreas. Pain moving towards the lower right abdomen can point to appendicitis. Each condition has its own clinical course, and the treatment depends on how far it has progressed.

The gallbladder and pancreas under stress

Gallstones are a common reason for severe abdominal pain after a fatty meal. The gallbladder stores bile, which helps digest dietary fats. Formation of stones (of hard cholesterols and other bile contents) inside the organ. A stone lodged at the gallbladder outlet can obstruct bile flow and trigger a painful contraction.

The resulting pain is usually felt below the right rib cage or in the upper middle abdomen. It may travel towards the back or right shoulder and last for several hours. Nausea and vomiting are frequent accompanying symptoms. When the obstruction causes inflammation of the gallbladder, the condition is called acute cholecystitis. Fever and persistent tenderness may develop, and patients often need hospital treatment followed by surgical removal of the gallbladder.

The pancreas can also become inflamed following a meal, particularly when gallstones are involved. Acute pancreatitis causes severe upper abdominal pain that may spread to the back. Vomiting, fever and a rapid heartbeat can accompany it. Gallstones and excessive alcohol consumption are recognised causes. The condition requires hospital care because severe inflammation can affect the kidneys, lungs and other organs.

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Pain that needs a surgeon's attention

Appendicitis often develops over a few hours. The pain commonly starts around the navel and gradually settles in the lower right abdomen. Walking, coughing or movement may make it worse. Loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting and fever can accompany the pain. An inflamed appendix usually requires surgical removal. A rupture can allow infection to spread through the abdominal cavity, leading to peritonitis and a more complicated medical emergency.

Intestinal obstruction presents differently. Patients may experience waves of abdominal cramps, progressive swelling, vomiting and difficulty passing stool or gas. Previous abdominal operations, hernias and tumours are among its possible causes. An obstruction can restrict blood supply to a section of the intestine. This can lead to infection and damage to the bowel wall, so get medical treatment as soon as possible. Some patients respond to hospital-based treatment, while others require an operation to remove the obstruction or damaged bowel.

A corroded stomach or intestinal ulcer is another emergency. This can produce sudden, intense abdominal pain. You may also experience stiffness and tenderness in the abdomen. Leakage of digestive contents into the abdominal cavity can cause severe infection. Emergency surgery and antibiotics are often required.

What happens when a patient reaches the hospital

A surgeon first establishes how the pain began, where it is concentrated and how it has changed. Previous abdominal surgery, gallstone history, medication use and existing medical conditions also form part of the assessment. Examination findings, including tenderness, abdominal swelling and rigidity, help determine the urgency of treatment.

Blood tests can indicate infection/inflammation, pancreatic damage, and abnormal liver function; Ultrasound may be helpful with gallstones and/or gallbladder inflammation. CT imaging can provide a clearer view of appendicitis, intestinal obstruction, perforation and other acute abdominal conditions.

Treatment depends on the patient's diagnosis and status. Many surgeries are performed laparoscopically, including a removal of the gallbladder and appendix. There are special instruments and a camera that enable the surgeon to work through small incisions. Some of the more complex procedures can be performed using robotic-assisted surgery depending on the surgeon and the clinical situation. In an emergency, stabilising the patient and treating the underlying condition take priority when deciding the surgical approach.

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Existing health conditions can add to the risk

People with diabetes, obesity or a history of gallstones need to pay particular attention to new abdominal symptoms. Obesity increases the likelihood of gallstone formation, while diabetes can complicate the course of infections and other acute conditions. A person with a known digestive disorder may also mistake a new episode of severe pain for a familiar problem.

Severe or worsening abdominal pain, repeated vomiting, fever, jaundice, faintness, a rigid or swollen abdomen and an inability to pass stool or gas warrant urgent hospital assessment. These symptoms require examination rather than home treatment with acidity medication or painkillers.

Festive meals are part of family celebrations, and occasional digestive discomfort can follow a change in eating habits. Severe abdominal pain has a different significance. Its onset, location and associated symptoms can help identify a surgical emergency. Prompt assessment gives surgeons the opportunity to treat the underlying condition and prevent complications.

(By Dr. Ashish Gautam, Principal Director, Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi)

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