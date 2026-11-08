Nutritionist Ranks Diwali Mithais From Jalebi To Phirni: 'Which One Surprises You?'

Diwali is incomplete without a box of mithai, but not every festive sweet packs the same nutritional punch. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a festive guide ranking some of the most popular Indian sweets, and the order may leave many dessert lovers surprised.

In a video shared on Instagram, Batra begins with jalebi, giving it just 1/10. She points out that the popular spiral sweet is fried, soaked in sugar syrup and “very easy to overeat”, making it one of the least favourable choices on her list.

Next comes gulab jamun, which receives 2/10. The deep-fried sweet is soaked in sugar syrup, making it particularly calorie-dense.

Motichoor laddoo fares slightly better at 4/10. According to Batra, although it is still made from fried boondi and sugar syrup, its denser texture may make it easier for people to stop after eating one.

But the rankings take an unexpected turn with rasgulla, which scores 8/10. Batra highlights that it is not fried and is made from chhena. She also notes that squeezing out the excess syrup can significantly reduce the amount of sugar consumed.

At the top of her list is phirni, with a 9/10 rating. Batra describes it as a slow-cooked milk-and-rice dessert and considers it a comparatively lighter, non-fried festive option.

Her message is not necessarily about giving up mithai altogether. Instead, the ranking offers a reminder that how a sweet is prepared, how much syrup it contains and how much you eat can all make a difference during the festive season.

So, if you had to pick one after seeing Batra's list, would it be phirni, rasgulla or your favourite festive mithai anyway?

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