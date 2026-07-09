Actor Penelope Cruz revealed that she experienced several serious health scares over the years, including a brain aneurysm. In a recent interview with Net-a-Porter magazine, she said, "I have had many scares like that. Fortunately, I'm fine, it was a false alarm. But I worry about staying healthy, taking care of myself. I don't drink, I don't smoke, I really don't party. Without health, we have nothing. You talk about real equality? Why don't we start with health?" This statement of Spanish actress spark conversations about the importance of a healthy life and a condition that often develops silently but can become life-threatening if it ruptures and. While many brain aneurysms cause no symptoms, a rupture is a medical emergency that requires immediate treatment. According to the health experts knowing the warning signs and understanding the risk factors can make a critical difference. Early diagnosis and timely intervention have significantly improved outcomes for many patients.

What Is A Brain Aneurysm?

A brain aneurysm is a weak spot in the wall of a blood vessel in the brain that balloons outward. While many aneurysms remain small and never rupture, others can enlarge over time and burst, causing bleeding around the brain a condition known as a subarachnoid haemorrhage. Dr. Gaurav Batra, Senior Consultant, Neurosurgeon, Max Hospital, Vaishali, explains, "Brain aneurysm happens due to a weak spot in the blood vessel's wall which forms a balloon-shaped bulge. Even though not all aneurysms cause any problems for individuals, a ruptured aneurysm causes serious bleeding inside the brain."

Also read: Salman Khan Reveals Struggle With Brain Aneurysm, AV Malformation and Trigeminal Neuralgia: What Are These Neurological Disorders?

Warning Signs Of A Ruptured Brain Aneurysm

A ruptured brain aneurysm usually presents with sudden and severe symptoms that should never be ignored. Dr. Batra says the most common warning signs include:

A sudden, severe headache often described as the "worst headache of your life"

Blurred or double vision

Nausea and vomiting

Stiff neck

Sensitivity to light

Confusion

Seizures

Loss of consciousness

"There might be some warning signs such as headache that appear a few days before the rupture happens, but it is possible for the aneurysm to grow in silence." Because symptoms can appear suddenly, immediate medical attention is essential.

Who Is At Higher Risk?

While brain aneurysms can occur in anyone, certain factors increase the likelihood of developing one. According to Dr. Batra, risk factors include:

High blood pressure

Smoking

Heavy alcohol consumption

Recreational drug use

Family history of brain aneurysms

Certain inherited genetic disorders

Advancing age

Although not every aneurysm can be prevented, reducing these risk factors may lower the chances of developing one or experiencing a rupture.

Can Brain Aneurysms Be Prevented?

Experts recommend adopting heart-healthy habits that also protect blood vessels in the brain. These include:

Keeping blood pressure under control

Quitting smoking

Avoiding recreational drugs

Limiting alcohol intake

Exercising regularly

Eating a balanced diet

Managing diabetes and high cholesterol

People with a family history of brain aneurysms should also discuss screening options with their healthcare provider.

How Is A Brain Aneurysm Diagnosed?

Advances in imaging have made it possible to detect many aneurysms before they rupture. Dr. Batra explains, "Brain aneurysms are treatable once they are detected early. Modern neuroimaging techniques such as CT angiography, MR angiography, and digital subtraction angiography can diagnose the condition and help in making treatment plans." Treatment depends on several factors, including:

Size of the aneurysm

Location

Shape

Whether it has ruptured

The patient's age and overall health

Doctors may recommend careful monitoring, minimally invasive endovascular procedures, or surgery, depending on the individual case.

Also read: Disturbed Sleep Can Impair Blood-Brain Barrier Through Oxidative Stress, Neuroinflammation: Study

Why Time Matters

A ruptured brain aneurysm is a medical emergency. Without prompt treatment, bleeding inside the brain can lead to stroke, permanent neurological damage, or death. Dr. Batra emphasises, "The single most important factor that determines the course of the disease is time. Rupturing of the brain aneurysm means it has become a medical emergency and demands prompt treatment to prevent re-rupture, stroke, and neurological damage." He advises seeking emergency medical care immediately if someone experiences:

Sudden severe headache Vomiting Stiff neck Confusion Weakness Seizures Loss of consciousness

Recent interview of Penelope Cruz has drawn attention to a condition that often develops without symptoms but can become life-threatening if left untreated. While not every brain aneurysm ruptures, recognising warning signs such as a sudden, severe headache, vision changes, vomiting, or loss of consciousness can save lives. Managing blood pressure, avoiding smoking, limiting alcohol, and seeking medical advice if there's a family history are important steps toward reducing risk. Most importantly, any suspected aneurysm rupture should be treated as a medical emergency where every minute counts

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.