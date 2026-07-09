The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning about the rising cancer cases across the world. According to its latest Global Status Report on Cancer 2026, the number of new cancer cases every year could rise to nearly 35 million by 2050 if countries do not take urgent action. Currently, there are around 20.6 million new cancer cases and nearly 10 million cancer deaths are reported annually. The report also highlights that cancer is already the second leading cause of death globally. It continues to highlight the emotional and financial burden that cancer places on millions of families.

While medical science has made major progress in preventing and treating many cancers, people in low- and middle-income countries still struggle to get timely diagnosis, medicines and proper treatment. WHO believes that improving prevention, early detection and quality care can save millions of lives, however, governments need to act now instead of waiting.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "Cancer is a deeply personal disease that touches nearly all of us. But whether a person survives cancer should never depend on where they were born or what they earn. The inequities documented in this report are not inevitable; they are the consequence of choices, and they can be reversed through stronger and unified action."

Why Cancer Cases Are Expected To Rise

WHO estimates that annual cancer cases could increase by almost 70% over the next 25 years. Population growth and ageing are among the biggest reasons for this rise, as cancer becomes more common with age. At the same time, unhealthy lifestyles and environmental risks continue to increase the chances of developing cancer.

Tobacco use remains one of the biggest causes of preventable cancer. Other major risk factors include alcohol consumption, unhealthy diets, obesity, lack of physical activity and exposure to pollution. Some infections that can be prevented through vaccination, such as human papillomavirus (HPV), also contribute to cancer cases.

Unequal Access To Cancer Care

The WHO report stresses that not everyone has the same chance of surviving cancer. People living in wealthier countries often have better access to screening programmes, advanced treatments and specialist doctors. In many poorer countries, patients are diagnosed at a later stage when treatment becomes more difficult and expensive.

The report also points out that many countries still do not provide essential cancer medicines or radiation therapy to all who need them. High treatment costs force many families to delay or stop treatment, making health inequalities even worse.

"While we are seeing reductions in some cancer rates in countries that have implemented prevention policies, progress has been too slow," said Dr Elisabete Weiderpass, Director of WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). "The cancer profile is evolving, increasingly driven by rising rates of obesity, physical inactivity, unhealthy diets, and air pollution. Cancer prevention must remain a political priority."

Prevention Can Save Millions of Lives

According to the WHO, many cancer cases can be prevented by reducing exposure to known risk factors. Strong tobacco control policies, HPV and hepatitis B vaccination programmes, healthy eating habits and regular physical activity can lower cancer risk. Avoiding excessive alcohol consumption and reducing air pollution can also help.

Early screening is another powerful tool. Detecting cancers such as breast, cervical and colorectal cancer in their early stages improves the chances of successful treatment and survival. Public awareness campaigns can encourage people to recognise symptoms and seek medical advice without delay.

WHO's warning serves as an important reminder that cancer is becoming one of the biggest global health challenges. With annual cases expected to reach nearly 35 million by 2050, immediate action is needed to improve prevention, encourage early detection and provide equal access to quality care. It is calling on governments to invest more in cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and supportive care. The organisation also urges countries to strengthen healthcare systems, improve access to essential medicines and ensure that quality cancer care is available to everyone.

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