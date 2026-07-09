Actor Rajesh Sharma has reportedly been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after suffering an insect bite while shooting for an upcoming film starring Prabhas at Ramoji Film City. According to reports, the actor sought medical attention after returning to Kolkata when his condition worsened. His reportedly elevated blood sugar levels are believed to have complicated the effects of the insect bite, and he is currently under observation in the hospital's critical care unit. While most insect bites cause only mild itching, redness, or swelling that resolve within a few days, doctors say they can occasionally become medical emergencies especially in people with underlying health conditions such as diabetes. Knowing when to seek medical help can make all the difference.

Most Insect Bites Are Mild But Not Always

Mosquitoes, ants, bees, wasps, spiders, and other insects commonly bite or sting humans. In most cases, the body's immune system reacts with mild inflammation that settles on its own. However, Dr. Sanjay Raina, HOD & Senior Consultant, Department of Internal Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, says the seriousness of an insect bite depends less on the insect itself and more on how the body reacts. "Most of the time, insect bites are simply a temporary annoyance, but occasionally they can become a medical emergency. The news is a timely reminder that it's the body's reaction and not the size of the bite that determines how serious it can get."

Also read: Sick Of Mosquito Bites? Try These Hacks For Relief

What Should You Do Immediately After An Insect Bite?

Prompt first aid can reduce discomfort and lower the risk of complications. Dr. Raina recommends the following steps:

Wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and clean water. Apply a cold compress or ice pack wrapped in a cloth to reduce pain and swelling. Avoid scratching the bite, as broken skin increases the risk of infection.

If a bee stinger is visible, gently scrape it away with the edge of a card or a fingernail rather than squeezing it, which may release more venom. Most mild reactions improve within a few hours to a couple of days with these simple measures.

When Can An Insect Bite Become Dangerous?

Although uncommon, insect bites can sometimes trigger severe allergic reactions, bacterial infections, or other complications. According to Dr. Raina, warning signs that require immediate medical attention include:

Rapidly spreading swelling

Severe or worsening pain

Pus or discharge from the bite

Fever

Difficulty breathing

Dizziness

Swelling of the lips, tongue, or face

Fainting

"If the swelling spreads quickly or the pain is severe, or if pus, fever, trouble breathing, dizziness, swelling of the lips or face, or fainting develop, call emergency medical care immediately. These can be signs of a serious infection or severe allergic reaction that needs urgent treatment."

Why Diabetes Can Increase The Risk

People living with diabetes may face a higher risk of complications after insect bites because persistently high blood sugar levels can impair the body's ability to fight infections and slow wound healing. Even a small bite can become infected if bacteria enter through damaged skin. In some cases, infections may spread deeper into the surrounding tissues if not treated promptly. This is why doctors advise people with diabetes to monitor insect bites closely and seek medical evaluation if redness, swelling, pain, or fever worsens instead of improving.

Also read: Spider Bite Reality Check: No Spider-Man Powers, Just Pain And Swelling

Who Else Needs To Be Extra Careful?

Certain groups are more vulnerable to severe reactions or complications after insect bites. These include:

Young children

Older adults

People with diabetes

Individuals with weakened immune systems

People with a history of severe allergic reactions to insect stings

For these individuals, early medical assessment is often the safest approach.

Don't Ignore Persistent Symptoms

While most bites heal without treatment, symptoms that continue to worsen instead of improve should never be ignored. Persistent redness, increasing warmth, severe swelling, or systemic symptoms like fever may indicate that medical treatment including antibiotics or emergency care is needed.

Rajesh Sharma's reported hospitalisation highlights that even a seemingly minor insect bite can become serious under certain circumstances, particularly in people with underlying conditions like diabetes. Sharma remains under treatment in the hospital's critical care unit, with doctors keeping a close watch on his condition. A detailed medical bulletin is expected once the hospital's evaluation is complete. Most insect bites are harmless and respond well to basic first aid, but rapidly worsening swelling, breathing difficulty, fever, or signs of infection require immediate medical attention. As Dr. Raina concludes, "Children, older adults, people with diabetes and those with weakened immunity are more prone to develop complications and special care should be taken by them. It is always better to be cautious early with insect bites than to regret waiting too long."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.