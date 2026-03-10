Spider Bite Reality Check: No Spider-Man Powers, Just Pain And Swelling

Peter Parker's lucky spider bite turned him into Spider-Man and gave him superhuman strength, wall-crawling agility, and his signature "spider-sense". However, in real-life, Chris Keegan from Coventry, UK, was hospitalised and had to undergo surgery after a 'pinprick' spider bite. The 40-year-old man woke up with an insect bite on his right hand, which he dismissed as nothing. Later, when it started to turn red, Chris went to the chemist who identified the marks as a spider bite and gave him antibiotics. However, the redness persisted and he was recommended a second round of antibiotics by the doctor. The redness didn't subside and his hand "swelled up and turned purple" and turned into "the size of a bowling ball".

He rushed to the hospital where his hand was operated to remove any necrotising skin and stop the infection from spreading and taking hold, said a report in The Sun. Chris spent the next five days in the hospital undergoing several surgeries, which left him with six stitches and a scar. He said, "Something so tiny and trivial if ignored could have led to my thumb or hand being removed, or sepsis could have set in.

"They don't know if the bite was the infection or if the bite was the catalyst for the infection to take hold. Some people are hypothesising that it could have been a false widow spider but in reality, we don't know." Speaking about the infection, Chris told Sell Us Your Story, "It was very painful - my whole hand was red, swollen, and warm. Whatever the infection was seemed to be antibiotic resistant. My hand was containing the infection.

"I took myself to hospital and within five hours I was x-rayed and had my hand on an operating table, and they were cutting out large chunks of pus and skin."

Understanding Spider Bites

In most cases, spider bites are harmless and you may not notice them at all. However, in some people it may cause redness, pain and swelling. Other bug bites cause skin sores, redness, pain and swelling. Mayo Clinic says that it is actually difficult to be certain that your wound was caused by a spider, unless you actually saw a spider bite you. There are only a few species of spiders in the world that have fangs long enough that can hurt humans and this includes widow spiders and recluse spiders.

Symptoms Of Widow Spider Bites

Spider bites, in most cases, look like any other big bite - red, inflamed, itchy or painful. However, widow spider bites may have other signs and symptoms. Symptoms of widow spider bites can last 1 to 3 days. These, according to Mayo Clinic, include:

Redness, pain and swelling: You might have pain and swelling around the bite, which can spread into your abdomen, back or chest.

You might have pain and swelling around the bite, which can spread into your abdomen, back or chest. Cramping: You might have severe abdominal rigidity or cramping, which is sometimes mistaken for appendicitis or a ruptured appendix.

You might have severe abdominal rigidity or cramping, which is sometimes mistaken for appendicitis or a ruptured appendix. Nausea, vomiting, tremors or sweating: You might experience nausea, vomiting, tremors or sweating alone or in combination.

How To Treat Spider Bites

Most spider bites can be treated at home with certain first-aid measures, says Harvard Health. Following are the steps:

Wash the area with warm, soapy water

Apply an antibiotic cream on the bite to help prevent it from getting infected

Put a cool washcloth or an ice pack on the bite to reduce swelling

Take an antihistamine to relieve swelling and itching

Take ibuprofen or acetaminophen if pain in the bite area persists.

Spider Bite Complications

In most cases, there will be complications in the area of the spider bite. Necrotic wounds are common with brown recluse spider bites. The venom destroys skin tissue, forming painful ulcers, blisters, and eschars that heal slowly and may scar or need surgery. There's also an increased risk of infection if the site shows redness, pus, or yellow discharge. Swelling and bruising often spread locally.

Mayo Clinic says that rarely, a bite from a widow spider or recluse spider is deadly, particularly in small children. A severe wound from a recluse spider can take weeks or months to heal and leaves large scars.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.