Swelling In These Body Parts Can Be A Sign Of Kidney Disease

When you see swelling in your body, it may seem like a minor issue, which is often blamed on long hours of standing, salty food or fatigue. However, if you observe persistent swelling in certain areas can sometimes signal a deeper health problem. One possible cause is chronic kidney disease. When the kidneys are not functioning properly, the body may struggle to remove excess fluid and waste, leading to noticeable swelling. It becomes important to recognise the early signs that can help ensure timely diagnosis and treatment.

Why Kidney Disease Causes Swelling

Healthy kidneys filter waste and excess fluid from the blood, which is then removed through urine. When kidney function declines, fluid can accumulate in different parts of the body. This fluid retention, medically known as oedema, often appears gradually and may worsen over time.

In addition to fluid build up, kidney disease can also cause the body to lose important proteins through urine. Low protein levels in the blood can further contribute to swelling.

Swelling Around The Eyes

A study in Indian Journal of Ophthalmology says that puffiness around the eyes, especially in the morning, can sometimes be linked to kidney issues. When the kidney is damaged and there is a leakage of protein into the urine, the resulting imbalance can lead to fluid collecting in delicate tissues such as the eyelids. This type of swelling may look persistent under eye puffiness that does not improve with rest.

Swollen Feet And Ankles

The feet and ankles are among the most common places where fluid retention becomes visible. According to WebMD, when kidney function is reduced, excess fluid tends to settle in the lower parts of the body due to gravity. People may notice tight shoes, indentations from socks or swelling that worsens by the end of the day.

Swelling In Hands And Fingers

Kidney related fluid retention can also affect the hands and fingers. Rings may suddenly feel tight, and fingers may appear puffy. This type of swelling may be more noticeable in the morning or after consuming salty foods.

Abdominal Swelling

In more advanced cases, fluid may accumulate in the abdomen, causing visible bloating or discomfort. This condition, known as ascites, may be associated with severe kidney problems or other underlying conditions affecting fluid balance in the body.

Other Warning Signs Of Kidney Disease

Swelling is only one possible indicator. Other symptoms may include fatigue, reduced urine output, foamy urine, nausea, muscle cramps and persistent itching. High blood pressure and diabetes are among the most common risk factors for kidney disease. Because early stages may not cause noticeable symptoms, regular health check ups and blood tests are important for early detection.

When To See A Doctor

Occasional swelling can occur for many harmless reasons. However, medical evaluation is important if swelling is persistent, worsening or accompanied by symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness or changes in urination.

Doctors may perform blood tests, urine tests and imaging studies to assess kidney function. Early diagnosis can help slow the progression of kidney disease and prevent complications. Swelling in areas such as the eyes, feet, hands or abdomen should not always be ignored. In some cases, it may be an early sign of kidney dysfunction. Paying attention to persistent fluid retention and seeking medical advice when necessary can help protect kidney health and support timely treatment.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.