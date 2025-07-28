Liver Diseases May Go Undetected; Here Are Warning Signs To Look Out For

Liver diseases can often go undetected, especially in the early stages. The liver is a resilient organ that can function even when partially damaged, making symptoms subtle or nonexistent at first. Many liver conditions like fatty liver disease, hepatitis, or cirrhosis, may develop slowly and remain asymptomatic until the damage becomes more severe. However, certain signs and symptoms, when noticed early, can help in detecting liver issues before they progress. Being aware of these warning signals and seeking timely medical advice is crucial for effective diagnosis and management. Here we share warning signs of liver diseases to look out for.

1. Yellowing of skin and eyes

One of the most recognisable signs of liver disease, jaundice occurs when there is a buildup of bilirubin in the body. The liver typically processes and removes bilirubin, but when it's not functioning properly, it can cause the skin and the whites of the eyes to turn yellow.

2. Persistent fatigue or weakness

Feeling constantly tired, sluggish, or weak can be an early and ongoing sign of liver dysfunction. The liver plays a role in energy metabolism, and when it's impaired, the body may not get the energy it needs leading to unexplained exhaustion.

3. Swelling in the abdomen

An enlarged belly or fluid accumulation in the abdomen can indicate advanced liver disease. This condition, known as ascites, results from increased pressure in the liver's blood vessels, leading to fluid leakage into the abdominal cavity.

4. Dark urine

Urine that appears much darker than normal even resembling the colour of cola or tea, may point to liver trouble. This often occurs due to elevated bilirubin levels, which the body attempts to eliminate through urine when the liver can't process it properly.

5. Pale or clay-coloured stools

Healthy stool typically has a brown colour due to bile produced by the liver. If liver function is compromised, bile may not reach the digestive system, causing stool to appear pale, grey, or clay-coloured, another potential sign of a liver issue.

6. Nausea and vomiting

While these symptoms can have many causes, persistent or unexplained nausea and vomiting may indicate liver disease. A poorly functioning liver can impact digestion and the body's ability to process toxins, leading to digestive discomfort.

7. Itchy skin

Unexplained and persistent itching can be a symptom of liver disease, particularly when accompanied by jaundice. This may be due to bile salts accumulating under the skin when the liver isn't filtering them out properly.

8. Swollen legs and ankles

Fluid retention in the lower limbs, especially around the ankles and feet, is common in later stages of liver disease. This is often related to poor blood flow and decreased production of proteins like albumin by the liver.

If you observe one or more of these signs, especially in combination, it's important to consult a healthcare professional. Early detection can make a significant difference in treating and managing liver conditions effectively.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.