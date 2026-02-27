Why Do Earthquakes Make You Feel Dizzy And Nauseous?

Strong tremors were felt in Kolkata today after a 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck the region. The epicentre of earthquake was in neighbouring Bangladesh. People across the city reported ceilings of fans swaying, furniture vibrating, and buildings seeming to rock beneath their feet. Because of sudden jolts, some people may have felt dizziness. But have you wondered why? As per a study in the journal PLOS One, deep inside your inner ear lies a specialised network of fluid-filled canals and sensors called the vestibular system. This system constantly sends information to the brain about your head's position and motion. Under normal conditions it works in harmony with what you see and how your body feels to keep you balanced and oriented. During an earthquake, however, this system is suddenly disrupted. The ground beneath you moves unpredictably, causing the fluid inside the inner ear to slosh around in unfamiliar ways. The vestibular sensors interpret this as movement, even if your eyes see walls and furniture that seem still. This mismatch can confuse the brain and lead to sensations of dizziness, vertigo, and imbalance.

Mixed Signals: Why Vision and Balance Clash

One of the main reasons earthquakes may cause nausea and dizziness is the sensory mismatch between what the eyes see and what the balance organs feel. Normally, the brain synchronises signals from the eyes, inner ear and muscles to form a coherent sense of motion. When the ground suddenly shakes, the vestibular system may detect motion that the eyes do not fully match. This conflict is similar to what people experience on boats or in cars when motion sickness strikes.

According to a review, in regions such as Hokkaido, Kumamoto, Turkey, Georgia, Fukushima, and Nepal, where earthquakes are more frequent, 20-30% of people experience post-earthquake dizziness syndrome.

The brain struggles to reconcile these conflicting inputs, which can lead to disorientation and nausea. It is a bit like standing on a boat deck: your inner ear senses the motion of the waves, but if you look at a stable horizon far away, your brain is receiving mixed signals. Earthquake motion can trigger the same effect, even indoors.

The Stress Response: Fight or Flight Kicks In

Earthquakes are startling both body and mind. Sudden, unpredictable shaking triggers the body's fight-or-flight response, releasing stress hormones such as adrenaline. These chemicals prepare the body to react quickly in danger, speeding up the heart rate and redirecting blood flow to essential muscles. While this response is useful in an emergency, it can also intensify sensations of nausea and dizziness. Stress hormones affect not only your psychological state but also your nervous system and balance functions. This is why some people feel light-headed or sick even after the physical shaking has stopped.

Why Some People Feel Worse Than Others

Not everyone experiences dizziness or nausea in the same way. Several factors influence how severely someone reacts to earthquake motion:

Motion sensitivity: People who are prone to motion sickness may be more likely to feel dizzy.

Stress and anxiety levels: Those who experience high anxiety during the quake may have stronger physical reactions.

Inner ear sensitivity: Individuals with pre-existing vestibular issues can experience more intense symptoms.

How To Cope With Dizziness and Nausea

If you feel dizzy or sick during or after an earthquake, there are steps you can take to help your body regain equilibrium:

Sit or lie down to reduce the risk of falling.

Focus on a stable object in your field of vision to help your brain recalibrate.

Breathe slowly and deeply to calm your nervous system.

Wait for the sensations to pass, as they usually fade as your balance systems readjust.

In most cases these symptoms are temporary and mild. However, if dizziness or nausea persists long after the quake, it is sensible to seek medical advice to rule out other causes. Earthquakes are not just physical events, they are experiences that affect both the body and mind. In the wake of the recent tremors in Kolkata, recognising that these sensations are normal helps people make sense of their reactions and take steps to stay calm and safe in future quakes.

