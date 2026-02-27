Earthquake In Kolkata Sparks Meme Fest Online, Netizens React With Humour

Strong tremors were felt in the West Bengal capital Kolkata after an earthquake struck Bangladesh this afternoon. The magnitude of the earthquake or the epicentre was immediately not clear.

Although there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, many people online reported feeling the tremors for around 10-15 seconds, describing it as the "longest quake" they've experienced in years. Social media users quickly jumped into action, turning to humour to cope with the unexpected event. With #earthquake trending on X, netizens flooded platforms with funny memes, poking fun at the sudden shake-up and bringing some much-needed levity to the situation.

One user joked, "Delhi folks, you're feeling pretty smug this time for shifting the earthquake to Kolkata, aren't you..."

Many social media users shared funny memes, showcasing their humour in the face of fear.