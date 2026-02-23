Can Travelling In An Electric Car Worsen Motion Sickness?

If you have ever felt queasy in a moving vehicle, you are not alone. Motion sickness happens when your brain receives conflicting signals from your eyes, inner ear and body. With the growing popularity of electric cars, many people are now wondering whether travelling in one can make motion sickness worse. The short answer is: for some people, yes, it might. A 2024 study in the International Journal of Human-Computer Interaction explored how regenerative braking, which is a distinctive feature of electric vehicles that slows the car while recharging the battery, affects motion sickness. In road tests with 16 participants who were prone to motion sickness, researchers found that stronger regenerative braking increased feelings of nausea among passengers.

Why Electric Cars Feel Different

Electric vehicles generally operate very differently from traditional petrol or diesel cars. Here are 4 aspects which makes them unique:

Instant torque and rapid acceleration Smoother and quieter ride Strong regenerative braking Minimal engine vibration

While these features are often seen as advantages, they may affect how your body perceives motion.

The Science Behind Motion Sickness

Motion sickness occurs when there is a mismatch between, what your eyes see, what your inner ear senses and what your body feels. If we talk about electric cars, smooth and silent acceleration may confuse your senses. Because there is little engine noise or vibration, your brain may struggle to predict movement. This sensory mismatch can increase nausea, dizziness, and discomfort in susceptible individuals.

Regenerative Braking And Nausea

One feature unique to electric vehicles is regenerative braking. When the driver lifts their foot off the accelerator, the car slows down automatically while converting energy back into battery power. This sudden deceleration without pressing the brake pedal can feel unusual. Frequent speed changes may intensify motion sickness symptoms, especially in stop and go traffic.

Why Some People Feel Worse In EVs

A study in SageChoice journal suggests that predictability plays a key role in motion sickness. In conventional cars, engine sounds and gear shifts provide subtle cues about movement. In electric cars, the absence of these signals can make motion feel less predictable. Passengers who read, use phones or sit in the back seat may be more vulnerable. However, it is pertinent to note that everyone experiences this. Many people actually find electric vehicles more comfortable due to reduced vibration and noise.

How To Reduce Motion Sickness In Electric Cars

If you are prone to motion sickness, try these simple tips:

Sit in the front seat whenever possible

Focus on the road ahead instead of looking at your phone

Keep fresh air circulating

Avoid heavy meals before travel

Choose smoother driving modes if available

Ask the driver to accelerate and decelerate gently

Drivers can also help by avoiding sudden pedal changes and maintaining steady speeds.

Is It More Common In Autonomous Vehicles?

Some experts believe motion sickness could become more common in highly automated or self driving electric vehicles, where passengers are less engaged in driving and more focused on screens. The lack of anticipation of movement may increase sensory mismatch. Travelling in an electric car can worsen motion sickness for some people, mainly due to silent acceleration and regenerative braking. However, others may find the smoother ride more comfortable than traditional vehicles. If you are sensitive to motion, small adjustments in seating, airflow and driving style can make a noticeable difference. As electric vehicles become more common, understanding how your body responds to different types of motion can help you travel more comfortably.

