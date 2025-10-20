Feeling Tired And Bloated After Heavy Meals? Nutritionist Shares Quick Hacks For Instant Relief

After having a heavy meal, do you feel tired and bloated? If yes, fret not - this phenomenon is more common than you think, though nevertheless uncomfortable. The combination of lethargy and discomfort can make it challenging to enjoy the rest of your day. If you have been wondering how to reverse the effects of heavy eating by incorporating healthy foods into your diet, nutritionist Lovneet Batra is here to help. She has shared a post on Instagram with quick hacks offering relief from post-meal tiredness and bloating.

According to Lovneet Batra, "heavy dinners or late-night snacks can slow digestion, spike sugar levels, and cause bloating and dehydration." Reason? Your digestion slows, leading to excessive bloating and gas. Metabolism disruption also raises your sugar levels, while electrolyte and fluid imbalance causes dehydration and acidity. Here are some tips to alleviate these problems.

Start With Functional Drinks

Jeera-Ajwain-Saunf Water: Lovneet Batra suggests sipping on jeera water mixed with ajwain and saunf, aka fennel seeds, as it reduces gas and bloating and also aids digestion.

Coconut Water: This healthy drink replenishes electrolytes, hydrates your body, and balances acidity, claims the nutritionist.

Light And Nourished Breakfast

For breakfast, Lovneet Batra urges viewers to have one bowl of fresh yoghurt paired with two steamed idlis and mint chutney.

Easy And Digestive-Friendly Lunch

Clear vegetable soup and dal cheela make the perfect lunch, according to the nutritionist.

Gentle Dinner To End The Day

Lovneet Batra advises preparing a light dinner comprising one bowl of moong dal khichdi and one bowl of raita.

Smart Mid-Meal Choices

The nutritionist suggests consuming one bowl of papaya and one glass of buttermilk.

Stay Hydrated Throughout the Day

Lastly, Lovneet Batra encourages drinking 2.5-3 litres of water, along with herbal teas made with ginger, fennel, and mint. She also cautions against drinking excess tea, coffee, and sugary drinks.

On a concluding note, Lovneet Batra asks everyone to "nourish, hydrate, and restore balance instead of skipping meals."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.