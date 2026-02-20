Love Driving Your Car? 5 Health Issues You Are Likely To Experience

There is something deeply personal about driving. For some, it is therapy. For others, it is freedom on four wheels. The hum of the engine, the open road stretching ahead, your favourite playlist in the background. It feels empowering. But here is the uncomfortable truth. Spending long hours behind the wheel can quietly take a toll on your body and mind. Even the most passionate driving enthusiasts admit that while they love the journey, their health sometimes pays the price.

According to a study published in Journal of Public Health, sedentary activities such as prolonged driving are linked to negative health outcomes. Beyond their direct effects, they may also influence other lifestyle factors, compounding the risks. Individuals who spend extensive time driving face heightened health risks and could benefit from interventions designed to reduce sedentary behaviour and promote some other healthier routines.

Health Issues You Are Likely To Experience

Here are 5 health issues you are likely to experience.

1. Back pain and physical fatigue

Auto journalist, Amulya Raj Srinet who has spent years test-driving vehicles across cities and highways, shared his experience and says, "I feel some back pain when driving for extended hours, and naturally, you feel exhausted after you have spent a few hours behind the wheel." It sounds harmless at first. A little back pain. Some exhaustion. But when driving becomes routine, these small discomforts can become persistent problems. Sitting for prolonged periods compresses the spine and strains the lower back muscles. Even with ergonomic seats, your posture often shifts subtly over time. You lean forward in traffic, tense up during overtakes, or slump slightly during long highway stretches.

Fatigue also builds up because driving demands constant alertness. Your brain is processing speed, distance, signals, pedestrians and road conditions all at once. Even if you are physically still, mentally you are working hard. Over time, chronic back pain, stiff shoulders, and general tiredness can creep into your daily life.

2. Traffic stress and mood swings

Driving is not always about scenic highways. In cities, it often means bumper-to-bumper traffic, relentless honking and unpredictable drivers. "I face back pain, shoulder pain, and neck pain while driving long hours. Sitting in the same posture for too long tends to stiffen my muscles," says Avnish Singh, Executive Producer, NDTV AutoMate. " I love driving, so it actually boosts my mood and helps reduce my stress levels. However, when I drive for more than 5 hours at a stretch, fatigue starts to build up, and that can affect my overall alertness and energy," he added.

This distinction is important. Open highways can feel calm. Traffic, on the other hand, triggers stress responses in the body. When vehicles are inches away from yours, your muscles tighten unconsciously. Your heart rate may increase. The constant noise adds sensory overload. Over time, this repeated stress can affect your mood, making you more irritable or mentally drained even after reaching home. If your commute is long and traffic-heavy, you may notice that you feel disproportionately tired or short-tempered at the end of the day.

3. Muscle strain and repetitive use injuries

For Vikas Vashist, who drives almost daily, the physical impact is more pronounced. When asked about discomfort linked to long hours behind the wheel, he responds, "Yes, all of the above along with pain in calf and hand muscles due to repetitive use." This highlights an often-ignored issue. Driving is repetitive. Your right foot controls the accelerator and brake constantly. Your hands grip and steer. In manual cars, the left foot and hand are also in continuous action.

Over time, this repetition can lead to muscle strain in the calves, wrists, and forearms. In some cases, people may even develop conditions similar to repetitive strain injuries seen in office workers. If you have ever stepped out of the car after a long drive and felt stiffness in your legs or tightness in your fingers, you know exactly what this feels like.

4. Drowsy driving and mental fatigue

Perhaps the most concerning issue is drowsiness. Vikas says, "Drowsy driving is one of the common experiences with fatigue, back pain, lack of attention." Drowsy driving is dangerous not just for health but for safety. When you are fatigued, your reaction time slows down. Your concentration dips. You may miss signals or fail to anticipate sudden braking. Mental fatigue accumulates gradually. Long stretches of monotonous roads can lull the brain into a semi-alert state. Add poor sleep or stress from work, and the risk increases further. Even if you consider yourself an experienced driver, your body has limits. Ignoring them can have serious consequences.

5. Eye Strain and reduced attention

While neither enthusiast explicitly highlighted eye strain in detail, it often accompanies long hours on the road. Staring at the road continuously, especially at night or in harsh sunlight, strains the eyes. Glare from headlights, digital dashboards and navigation screens adds to the load. Over-time, this can lead to headaches, blurred vision or difficulty focusing. Reduced attention is another by-product. When your eyes and brain are overworked, small errors become more likely.

Staying Healthy Behind the Wheel

So what can you do if driving is an unavoidable part of your life? Amulya believes overall fitness plays a role, "There are no habit changes, particularly for driving. In general, being in good physical health reduces the associated problems. When driving for long hours, it is imperative to take regular breaks and maybe stretch to ensure proper blood flow," he says. Good baseline health certainly helps. Strong core muscles support the back. Good stamina delays fatigue. Vikas, however, takes a more structured approach. He drives in shorter spans. Take a refreshment break. Alternate drivers if possible, and he tries to avoid peak hours.

These small adjustments can make a significant difference. Shorter driving spans prevent continuous strain. Breaks improve blood circulation and reduce stiffness. Alternating drivers spreads the load. Avoiding peak traffic reduces stress levels considerably. "I take regular breaks during long drives, which helps me stay refreshed. I also keep adjusting my seating position from time to time, and I do a few simple yoga-style stretches on the go to avoid stiffness and reduce pain," says Avnish. Loving your car and loving driving are not the problems. The issue arises when long hours on the road become routine without mindful adjustments. Back pain, muscle strain, fatigue, stress and drowsiness are not dramatic illnesses. They are gradual, creeping issues that build over time. Because they develop slowly, many drivers dismiss them as normal. But normal does not always mean harmless.

If you are someone who finds joy behind the wheel, protect that joy. Adjust your seat properly. Take breaks. Stretch. Stay hydrated. Strengthen your body. And most importantly, listen to what your body is telling you. After all, the best journeys are the ones where you arrive not just safely, but healthily too.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.