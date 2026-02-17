Back Pain In School Children: Causes, Symptoms And What Parents Should Know

Back pain is generally considered an adult problem and often linked to office jobs or ageing joints. But increasingly, school children are complaining about aching backs too. Long hours of sitting, heavy school bags and screen time are quietly taking a toll on young spines. If your child has been mentioning back discomfort, it is important not to dismiss it as "just growing pains". Recent evidence indicates that pediatric back pain is more prevalent than previously recognised and, in certain populations, often presents as benign. Here is what parents need to understand about back pain in children.

Why are children developing back pain?

According to the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, children whose parents or family members suffer from chronic back pain are more likely to report experiencing back pain themselves, even when no clear medical diagnosis is present. Several lifestyle and physical factors can contribute.

1. Heavy school bags

One of the most common causes is an overloaded backpack. When a child carries too much weight, especially on one shoulder, it strains the spine and surrounding muscles. Experts generally recommend that a school bag should not exceed 10 to 15 per cent of a child's body weight. Unfortunately, many children carry far more than that.

2. Poor posture

Slouching over desks, bending forward while writing, or hunching over mobile phones and tablets can gradually stress the spine. Prolonged poor posture weakens core muscles that support the back.

3. Excessive screen time

One of the most dangerous habits which is prevalent among children is spending hours on devices often means sitting in awkward positions. As per a journal published in 2021,"Tech neck" and rounded shoulders are increasingly seen even in pre-teens.

4. Lack of physical activity

According to recent data from the World Health Organisation, overweight and obesity rank among the most pressing public health challenges of the 21st century. The rising prevalence of excessive weight in childhood is particularly concerning, as it can contribute to an increased incidence of postural problems in children and adolescents. Ironically, too little movement can be as harmful as too much. Weak abdominal and back muscles reduce spinal support, making children more prone to discomfort.

6. Growth spurts

According to the journal Sports Health, the term growing pains refers to a common, benign syndrome characterised by recurrent discomfort in young children. First documented in the 19th century, though its underlying cause remains uncertain. Interestingly, the peak incidence does not coincide with periods of rapid growth. Affected children typically describe bilateral pain in the lower limbs, most often emerging late in the day or during the night. In short, during rapid growth phases, bones grow faster than muscles and ligaments can adapt. This temporary imbalance may cause pain or stiffness.

Symptoms parents should not ignore

Occasional mild back ache after a long school day is not unusual. However, certain signs require closer attention:

Persistent pain lasting more than a few weeks Pain that worsens at night Pain accompanied by fever or unexplained weight loss Numbness, tingling or weakness in the legs Difficulty walking or standing upright

If your child complains frequently or the pain interferes with daily activities, consult a doctor.

What should parents know

Small corrections, practised consistently, make a big difference. Teach your child to:

Sit upright with shoulders relaxed.

Keep both feet flat on the floor while studying.

Position screens at eye level instead of bending the neck downward.

What parents can do to improve

Encourage a child's regular movement; a child should not sit for hours at a stretch. Parents should encourage short movement breaks during homework time. Stretching, walking, or light play can ease muscle tension. Parent should also focus on strengthening core muscles of their child. Activities such as swimming, cycling and yoga can strengthen the muscles that support the spine. Strong core muscles reduce strain on the back. Above all proper sleep with a supportive mattress and appropriate pillow height help maintain spinal alignment during sleep.

When is back pain serious?

Although rare, some cases may be linked to underlying conditions such as spinal infections, inflammatory disorders or structural issues like scoliosis. If back pain is severe, persistent or accompanied by other unusual symptoms, medical evaluation is essential. Sometimes, physical complaints may also reflect emotional stress. Academic pressure, anxiety or bullying can manifest as physical discomfort, including back pain. Open communication with your child is key.

Back pain in school children is becoming more common, largely due to modern lifestyle habits. Heavy bags, poor posture and prolonged screen use are major contributors. Parents play a crucial role in prevention. Monitoring backpack weight, encouraging physical activity and promoting good posture can protect growing spines. Children may be resilient, but their developing bodies need support and attention. Addressing small issues early can prevent bigger problems later.

