Dealing With Motion Sickness? Avoid These Foods To Feel Better

Motion sickness is a condition characterised by nausea, dizziness, sweating, and discomfort that occurs when there is a disconnect between the movement your inner ear senses and what your eyes see. It commonly arises during travel by car, boat, plane, or other moving vehicles. This sensory mismatch confuses the brain, triggering symptoms. Certain foods can worsen motion sickness by irritating the stomach, increasing acid production, or slowing digestion. Avoiding these foods and opting for lighter meals can help minimise discomfort during travel. Read on as we share a list of foods you must avoid while traveling if you experience motion sickness.

10 Foods to avoid when dealing with motion sickness

1. Greasy and fried foods

Greasy foods are heavy and difficult to digest, increasing the risk of nausea. Burgers, fries, and fried snacks sit in the stomach longer, causing discomfort during travel. Opt for lighter, non-oily meals before and during trips to ease digestion.

2. Spicy foods

Spicy foods can irritate the stomach lining and increase acid production, exacerbating symptoms of nausea and dizziness. Avoid spicy dishes such as curries, chilli, and hot sauces before traveling to prevent triggering motion sickness.

3. Caffeine-containing beverages

Coffee, tea, and energy drinks can dehydrate the body and stimulate the nervous system, making you more sensitive to motion. Additionally, caffeine increases stomach acidity, which may worsen nausea.

4. Carbonated drinks

Sodas and fizzy beverages can lead to bloating and increased gas, which may intensify feelings of nausea and discomfort. Opt for still water or herbal teas instead to keep hydrated without causing additional digestive issues.

5. Dairy products

Milk, cheese, and creamy dishes are rich and heavy, which can upset the stomach when consumed before or during travel. Dairy products may also produce mucus, potentially increasing the sensation of queasiness in some individuals.

6. Citrus fruits and juices

Oranges, lemons, and grapefruit, along with their juices, are acidic and may irritate the stomach lining. While these are healthy foods, their acidity can worsen nausea for those prone to motion sickness.

7. Alcohol

Alcohol dehydrates the body and impairs the brain's ability to process sensory inputs, intensifying motion sickness. Avoid alcoholic beverages before and during travel to minimise symptoms and stay hydrated.

8. High-sugar foods

Candy, pastries, and sugary snacks can cause blood sugar levels to spike and crash, leading to feelings of lightheadedness and nausea. Choose low-sugar snacks like nuts or whole grains instead for sustained energy.

9. Red meat

Red meat is high in fat and takes longer to digest, making it a poor choice before travel. Digestive discomfort from heavy proteins can heighten nausea and reduce your overall travel experience.

10. Foods with strong odours

Pungent foods like garlic, onion, or certain fish can trigger nausea due to their strong smells. The heightened sensitivity to odours during motion sickness makes avoiding these foods crucial for comfort.

Avoiding these foods and eating light, bland meals can help reduce the risk of motion sickness, keeping you more comfortable while traveling.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.