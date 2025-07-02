8 Things You Can Do The Night Before To Avoid Motion Sickness The Next Day

Motion sickness is a common condition that occurs when there's a disconnect between what your eyes see and what your inner ear senses during motion. This mismatch confuses your brain and can lead to symptoms like nausea, dizziness, cold sweats, vomiting, and fatigue. It often happens during travel by car, boat, plane, or amusement rides. Some people are more prone to it than others, especially children, pregnant women, or those with a family history of the condition. While remedies during travel help, simple steps the night before can also make a big difference in preventing motion sickness the next day. Read on as we share a list of tips to try the night before to avoid motion sickness.

8 Things you can do the night before to avoid motion sickness

1. Eat a light, balanced dinner

A heavy, greasy, or spicy meal can upset your stomach and make you more susceptible to nausea during travel. Opt for a light dinner rich in complex carbohydrates and lean proteins. Foods like steamed rice, boiled vegetables, and grilled chicken or dal khichdi are soothing and easier to digest, reducing the risk of morning discomfort.

2. Stay hydrated

Drink adequate water throughout the evening to stay hydrated, as dehydration can make motion sickness worse. However, avoid gulping large amounts of fluids right before bed to prevent bloating or frequent urination that can disturb your sleep and affect your condition the next day.

3. Avoid alcohol and caffeine

Alcohol and caffeine can interfere with your sleep cycle and dehydrate you, both of which increase the risk of motion sickness. Avoiding them the night before helps your body stay rested, balanced, and ready for travel.

4. Get enough sleep

Fatigue is a major trigger for motion sickness. Ensure you get at least 7–8 hours of restful sleep the night before. A well-rested brain handles motion better and is less likely to misinterpret sensory signals.

5. Take a ginger supplement

Ginger is a natural anti-nausea remedy. Taking a ginger capsule or sipping ginger tea after dinner can calm your digestive system. It prepares your body to handle motion better and may reduce the chances of morning nausea or dizziness.

6. Prepare and pack early

Last-minute packing can raise stress levels and lead to anxiety, which worsens motion sickness. Try to get everything ready (clothes, travel essentials, snacks, documents) the evening before, so your mind is relaxed, and you can begin your journey calmly.

7. Avoid screen time before bed

Too much screen time at night can disrupt your sleep and over-stimulate your brain. The blue light from screens may interfere with melatonin production. Reducing screen exposure an hour before sleep helps you rest better and feel more stable the next day.

8. Take preventive medication

If you have a history of motion sickness, taking a doctor-recommended preventive medication the night before can help it kick in by the time you travel. Always follow your doctor's timing and dosage instructions.

By taking a few preventive steps the night before, you can support your body and mind to handle motion more smoothly.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.