The monsoon season brings cooler temperatures, relief from the summer heat and a sense of freshness that many people enjoy. However, it also brings a surge in infections, water contamination, mosquito-borne diseases and respiratory illnesses across India. Along with the rains come several traditional beliefs and home remedies that are often passed down through generations. While some may be harmless, others can delay proper treatment or even increase the risk of illness.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), diseases such as dengue, malaria, chikungunya, leptospirosis and gastrointestinal infections tend to rise during the rainy season. Public health experts stress that prevention, hygiene and timely medical care are far more effective than relying on myths.

Dr Chirag Tandon, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare Healthcity, highlights several common monsoon misconceptions that people should stop believing. From taking rain baths to popping antibiotics for every cold, these habits may do more harm than good.

Myth 1: Bathing In Rainwater Is Good For Your Health

"Taking rain showers is very good and sterilises the body? Not at all. Cover your body as much as possible and please understand that because of the level of pollution that remains, rainwater contains many contaminants that can harm your skin as well as your body system. So taking a bath in the rain is never good for your health," says Dr Tandon.

Many people believe the first rains are cleansing and beneficial for the body. However, rainwater can pick up pollutants, dust, industrial emissions and other contaminants from the atmosphere before reaching the ground. While brief exposure may not cause illness in everyone, prolonged soaking can increase the risk of skin irritation, fungal infections and exposure to contaminated water.

Myth 2: Every Monsoon Cold Needs Antibiotics

"We pop antibiotics very easily whenever we have cough and cold. This myth and this routine exercise need to stop ASAP. Not every cough and cold requires antibiotics; as a matter of fact, many of them don't," says Dr Tandon.

Most common colds are caused by viruses, and antibiotics do not work against viral infections. The WHO has repeatedly warned that unnecessary antibiotic use contributes to antimicrobial resistance, making future infections harder to treat.

Dr Tandon recommends supportive care for mild viral illnesses. "Only symptomatic treatment such as taking paracetamol, hydrating yourself well, using steam inhalations or nasal sprays can drastically improve your symptoms within one or two days," he explains.

However, he adds that medical attention is important if symptoms persist. "If after 2-3 days these symptoms don't respond, or you are suffering from very high fever, or you're asthmatic or have other comorbidities, do visit a physician because that may actually be a vector-borne disease."

Myth 3: Stale Food Is Beneficial During Monsoon

"Some people believe eating stale food during the monsoon can cure issues such as bloating or gastroenteritis. This is absolutely a myth and a food-fad practice that should never be followed," says Dr Tandon.

Warm, humid weather allows bacteria and fungi to multiply rapidly in cooked food that is left unrefrigerated. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), improperly stored food is a major cause of food poisoning.

Dr Tandon warns: "Any stale food during the monsoon season is likely to ferment and can cause severe intestinal infections." Symptoms may include diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever and dehydration.

Myth 4: Mosquitoes Breed Only In Dirty Water

"We believe that vector-borne diseases occur only where there is stagnant dirty water. That's not entirely true. Even clean water reservoirs can become breeding sites for mosquitoes that spread infections," says Dr Tandon.

This is an important misconception. The mosquito that spreads dengue and chikungunya (Aedes aegypti) often breeds in clean, stagnant water found in buckets, coolers, flower pots, overhead tanks and discarded containers.

The NCVBDC advises households to empty, scrub and dry water containers regularly and prevent water accumulation around homes.

How To Stay Safe During The Monsoon

Avoid prolonged exposure to rainwater

Wear clean, dry clothes and footwear

Do not self-medicate with antibiotics

Eat freshly cooked food and refrigerate leftovers properly

Eliminate stagnant water around the house

Seek medical care for persistent fever, breathing difficulty or severe symptoms

Monsoon myths often sound harmless, but some can increase the risk of infections, delay diagnosis or encourage unsafe practices. Rainwater is not necessarily "purifying," antibiotics are not a cure for every cold, stale food is not therapeutic and mosquitoes can breed in clean water too.

As Dr Tandon emphasises, informed decisions and basic preventive measures are far more effective than following seasonal misconceptions. By focusing on hygiene, safe food habits, responsible medication use and mosquito control, families can enjoy the monsoon while reducing their risk of illness.

Also Read: Smell A Musty Room This Monsoon? It Could Be Silently Damaging Your Lungs

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.