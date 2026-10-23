'Take A Bow, Anand Sir': Hrithik Roshan Applauds Super Infinity Initiative

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan has applauded renowned mathematician and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar for launching Super Infinity, an online initiative aimed at making quality education accessible to an unlimited number of students aspiring to crack the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

Super Infinity is an extension of Kumar's Super 30 programme, which prepares 30 meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). By taking the initiative online, Kumar aims to reach students beyond the limited number of seats available under the original programme.

Congratulating Kumar on the initiative, Roshan wrote on social media, "Congratulations on yet another brilliant initiative with Super Infinity, Anand sir! Only you can make studying so much fun! Anand sir, take a bow."

Responding to Roshan's post, Kumar thanked the actor for bringing his journey with Super 30 to millions of people through the big screen. He said Roshan's encouragement for Super Infinity had given him renewed strength to pursue his dream of making mathematics enjoyable and accessible to children across the world.

"Thank you Hrithik Jee, you brought my Super 30 journey to millions through the big screen. Today, your encouragement for Super Infinity gives me even more strength to take my dream of making mathematics joyful and accessible to every child across the world forward. Lots of love and gratitude," Kumar wrote.

Anand Kumar Explains The Idea Behind Super Infinity

In a video shared on his social media accounts, Kumar explained why he decided to expand Super 30 into an online initiative.

He said the programme initially focused on children who lacked resources and facilities but had talent and a strong desire to study. As these students began achieving success in India and abroad, more aspirants started approaching him for admission to Super 30, leading to large crowds and entrance tests.

Kumar added that the response grew significantly after the release of Super 30, the Hrithik Roshan-starrer film based on his life and work. The film depicts his efforts to prepare underprivileged students for the IIT entrance examinations.

"Later, when the Super 30 film came out and became a super-duper hit, then don't even ask, I was unable to control the crowd, as so many children wanted to study from Anand Kumar," he said.

He also recalled receiving widespread attention after being conferred the Padma Shri, saying the growing number of students seeking admission made him consider taking the programme online.

"I received many awards; especially after the Padma Shri award, just don't ask, so many people came, a massive crowd gathered, and everyone wanted to study. So an idea came to mind: why not take Super 30 online and make it Super Infinity?" Kumar said.

He explained that Super Infinity now teaches students online, with an emphasis on making mathematics engaging and helping them overcome their fear of the subject.

"We are trying to teach in such a way that children's minds have started engaging in mathematics, the fear they had toward mathematics is going away, and children are feeling just like they felt watching the Super 30 film," he said.

Explaining his approach to making mathematics enjoyable, Kumar encouraged students to think through problems rather than immediately reaching for a pen and paper.

About Super 30

Super 30 is an educational programme run under the banner of the Ramanujan School of Mathematics. It identifies 30 meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds and prepares them for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

The programme provides selected students with free coaching, accommodation, and food. Over the years, it has helped students from financially disadvantaged families gain admission to the IITs and pursue careers in technology and other fields.