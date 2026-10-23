'US Is Weakest Country': Mojtaba Aide's Swipe At Trump Over 'Failed Goals'

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, the representative of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, on Friday called the United States the "weakest" country in the world, saying it failed to achieve its objective in the ongoing war between the two countries.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2026, Ilahi said the US had three main goals when it launched strikes on Iran on February 28, killing the then Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and triggering a war in the Middle East.

"First they wanted regime change as they said. The second they wanted to divide Iran into five parts and five countries, and the third they wanted to overcome oil in Iran but they failed. They couldn't achieve anything," he said.

"Even they informed a lot of countries that within three days we will achieve all our aims but nothing happened. In the end the world witnessed that the weakest country is the United States of America," he said.

The senior diplomat said that everyone thought the US was the most powerful country in the world. "But they couldn't do anything with Iran."

He said no one knew the "power and ability" of Tehran that at that time. "Now every country respects Iran."

He also took a jibe at US President Donald Trump, saying he keeps making different statements.

"We see one statement at 8:00 in the morning, one statement at 8:30, a different statement at 9, a different statement in the evening time, and a different statement at 2 am. But they couldn't achieve anything," he said.

He said the US and Israel -- which joined the American forces to launch joint strikes on Iran on February 28 -- couldn't do anything but killed innocent people.

"They damaged a lot of houses. They damaged a lot of schools, universities, and also factories. This is what they have done and due to that a lot of people in the world at the moment are suffering," he said.

Mojtaba Khamenei Is "Very Very Healthy"

Ilahi also said that Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since the start of the Middle East war, is healthy and recently held a meeting with the Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

"He is benefiting from very good health and he's working very nicely. Even our president mentioned that last week he had a 7-hour meeting with him... The speaker of our parliament yesterday also mentioned he met him for so many hours. I have some friends who have met him and they assured me that he's very, very, very healthy and he's doing his job very nicely," he said.

Photo Credit: AFP

He also said that Mojtaba had also attended his father's funeral in July.

"Due to the security, he has not come to the media," he said.

"Even some nights he comes to the street. He participated in the demonstration of the people in Iran and he's doing very nicely," Ilahi said.