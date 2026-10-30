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"It's Going To Get Wrapped Up Soon": Trump On US' War With Iran

Trump has said the US would not strike Iran before the elections.

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"It's Going To Get Wrapped Up Soon": Trump On US' War With Iran
Trump also spoke about nuclear weapons.
Washington:

US President Donald Trump, speaking ahead of November 3 midterm congressional elections, said on Friday he believed the war with Iran will end soon, but did not say how that would happen.

"It's going to get wrapped up soon," Trump said in an interview with Kansas City radio station KCMO. "We need a guarantee there'll never be a nuclear weapon."

Trump has said the US would not strike Iran before the elections.

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