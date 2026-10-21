"Didn't Want Her Not To Have One": Vijay Deverakonda Reveals Why He Proposed To Rashmika Mandanna Twice

Every couple has their own little magical moments that become a cherished part of their love story. For Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, one such moment was their proposal, which took place during their wedding celebrations in Udaipur.

Vijay has explained how he initially planned to propose to Rashmika during a trip to Italy but had to change his plans after failing to find the right ring.

Speaking about their relationship on Koffee With Karan Season 9, Vijay revealed that he wanted Rashmika to have a proposal story of her own, even though romantic gestures were not quite his style. The actor eventually found the right moment to pop the question on the first day of their wedding celebrations.

Why Vijay's First Proposal Plan Failed?

Vijay had hoped to propose to Rashmika during their December trip to Italy, a few months before their February wedding. Although he had the location and the idea in mind, the plan did not work out because he could not find a ring that felt right.

The actor explained that he wanted Rashmika to have a special memory to look back on, regardless of his own discomfort with grand romantic gestures.

Recalling his original plan, Vijay said, “I didn't want Rashmika not to have one. Before our marriage in February, so in December when we were in Italy, I felt like I didn't want her to not have a proposal story just because I am not that kind. I wanted to do it in Italy but couldn't find the right ring.”

How Vijay Proposed To Rashmika In Udaipur

Vijay eventually found the right moment during their wedding celebrations in Udaipur. He popped the question on the first day of their wedding celebrations in Udaipur, after the sangeet. He asked their close friends to gather after the event before getting down on one knee and proposing to Rashmika.

Sharing why he chose that moment, Vijay said, “I proposed to her on the first day of our wedding in Udaipur which was the sangeet night. After the sangeet I asked all my friends to come and I wanted to be around our friends where I went down on one knee and proposed to her. I didn't want to take that moment away from her.”

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Relationship Timeline

The couple first worked together in the 2018 Telugu hit Geetha Govindam. Their on-screen chemistry won over audiences, and the two reunited for the 2019 film Dear Comrade. Their collaborations sparked speculation about their relationship, although they largely kept their personal lives away from the public eye.

Vijay and Rashmika eventually got married on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, with traditional wedding ceremonies that honoured both their Telugu and Kodava traditions.

Also Read: 'I Asked Him For A Year': Rashmika Mandanna On Convincing Vijay Deverakonda To Marry Her