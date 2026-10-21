'90s Rahman Would Have Made It Truly Magical': Internet Reacts To <i>Ramayana's Ravana Tandav</i> Song

On the occasion of Dussehra, the Ramayana makers unveiled a powerful song sequence featuring Yash performing the Shiv Tandav as an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. While the internet is impressed with Yash's performance and the visuals so far, some viewers have expressed disappointment with AR Rahman's music.

Reddit Reactions

One user commented, "Rahman is the weakest aspect of this movie. Salman wasn't wrong when he said he's average at best."

Another person wrote, "True that! Visuals are amazing. 90s ka Rahman would have made it truly magical."

Someone else said, "Visually good, song could be better. A.R. Rahman."

Other comments read, "A.R. Rahman is a bad choice for the movie" and "Absolutely. Even Ajay-Atul or Amit Trivedi would have been a good choice."

"I agree he's not as good as he used to be. But when he was good, he was legendary. Let's not pretend he doesn't deserve the praise he got back then, or the Oscar. His music was so consistent and phenomenal. As a fan of his work, I am saddened to see how much of the stuff he does now feels generic," wrote another user.

About The Song

The one-minute-55-second video features Yash unleashing his inner rage and energy to invoke Lord Shiva. The video showcases Yash as King Ravana, as well as Ravana as a Shiva devotee.

Composed by A.R. Ameen and Hiral Viradia, the lyrics are written by Dr. Kumar Vishwas, while Vishal Dadlani lends his voice to the song.

In Hindu mythology, the Tandav is the cosmic dance associated with Lord Shiva, symbolising creation, preservation and destruction. Ravana, a devoted follower of Shiva, is also associated with the Shiva Tandav Stotram.

The makers wanted to explore Ravana's devotion, strength and vivacious energy, presenting him as a formidable figure in the epic's retelling.

AR Rahman and Oscar-winning Hans Zimmer have collaborated on this project for the first time.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Rahman discussed his high-profile collaboration: "It's terrifying for both of us. We're scoring something so iconic and so important to the world. So in the promo, I think he had a soundscape; then I took that and added the Sanskrit words at the end and everything. What's complicated is that we're taking something so epic, which every Indian knows, and we have to give them something new. We have to give something to the world-from India to the world."

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.

ALSO READ | Ramayana Song Tandav: Internet Says Yash's Shiva-Devotion Is Breathing Fire