<i>Ramayana</i> Song <i>Tandav</i>: Internet Says Yash's Shiva-Devotion Is Breathing Fire

On the occasion of Dussehra, the Ramayana makers unveiled a powerful song sequence featuring Yash breaking into a Shiv Tandav as an ardent follower of Lord Shiva. The one-minute-55-second video features Yash unleashing his inner rage and energy to invoke Lord Shiva. The video showcases Yash as King Ravana, as well as Ravana as a Shiva devotee.

Composed by A.R. Ameen and Hiral Viradia, the lyrics are written by Dr. Kumar Vishwas, while Vishal Dadlani lends his voice to the song.

In Hindu mythology, the Tandav is the cosmic dance associated with Lord Shiva, symbolising creation, preservation and destruction. Ravana, a devoted follower of Shiva, is also associated with the Shiva Tandav Stotram.

The makers wanted to explore Ravana's devotion, strength and vivacious energy, presenting him as a formidable figure in the epic's retelling.

On the occasion of Dussehra, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Ravi Dubey and producer Namit Malhotra participated in a Dussehra event in Kolkata. They met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, and the Chief Minister had already declared the film tax-free in West Bengal.

As soon as the video made its way onto social media, social media erupted with diverse reactions.

A user wrote, "Proper dance sequence for Yash after 10 years."

Another user wrote, "Anirudh & A. R. Rahman reunite for #Ramayana.

Vocals by GVP & ANI."

"MAKERS KNOW how to CREATE HUMONGOUS HYPE and who to use.

YASH DOING Ravana Tandav and it is BREATHING FIRE and literally the BEST UNIT FROM #Ramayana so FAR. ADVANCE BOOKING RECORDS TO BE RE WRITTEN BY A MARGIN," wrote another one.

"Goosebumps Thalaivan @gvprakash x Anirudh Vocals," wrote another one.

"Tomorrow Chennai. #Ramayana. IT IS COMING. The PEAK IS COMING . THE TSUNAMI IS COMING. GET READY," wrote another one.

Another user wrote, "HERE'S THE MOST POWERFUL ONE FROM RAMAYANA... T-SERIES DROPS 'RAVANA TANDAV' FEATURING ROCKING STAR YASH IN AN EPIC TRANSFORMATION... #RavanaTandav from #Ramayana is Out Now. #Yash steals the show with his commanding screen presence and elevates the composition."

Budget

Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Speaking to Prakhar Gupta, producer Namit Malhotra revealed, "When we set out to make this six or seven years ago, people thought I was a lunatic because no Indian film comes close to this scale. Put simply, the budget will be around $500 million for both parts combined, which is over Rs 4,000 crore."

He added, "We're making the largest film in the world for the greatest epic that deserves to be seen globally. And yet, I believe we're doing it more efficiently than some of the biggest Hollywood films. We're not being irresponsible-we're being ambitious, but grounded."

Music

AR Rahman and Oscar-winning Hans Zimmer have collaborated on this project for the first time.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Rahman discussed his high-profile collaboration: "It's terrifying for both of us. We're scoring something so iconic and so important to the world. So in the promo, I think he had a soundscape; then I took that and added the Sanskrit words at the end and everything. What's complicated is that we're taking something so epic, which every Indian knows, and we have to give them something new. We have to give something to the world-from India to the world."

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide in October 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2027.