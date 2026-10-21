Rap, Chants, 2 Hours: How GV Prakash Kumar, Anirudh Ravichander Created <i>Ramayana's</i> Tamil <i>Ravana Tandav</i> With AR Rahman

Ramayana: Part 1 is all set to release this Diwali, and the film seems to be making headlines every day.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the magnum opus is produced by Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Prime Focus Studios and Double Negative. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol and several others.

Music maestro AR Rahman has collaborated with world-renowned musician Hans Zimmer for the film. The music is expected to be one of the highlights of the two-part epic.

Two of Tamil cinema's top music directors have now come together to lend their voices to a song for Ramayana: Part 1. Titled Ravana Tandavam, the Tamil track features GV Prakash Kumar and Anirudh Ravichander. This marks the first time the two music directors have sung together on the same song.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, National Award-winning music director GV Prakash Kumar said, "After I returned from Ayodhya after Yami Gautam's Nayyi Naveli promotions, I got a call from Rahman sir's studio to sing this Ravanan theme song. And I went and sang for him. It was rap and some chants, and we did that together. I am very happy to record a song for him after so many years. And then they told me Ani is also singing. So, for the first time, you know, it was a collaboration between Rahman sir, me and Ani together. I am happy that it happened, that all three of us are in one song!"

The Amaran music director went to the studio just six days ago to record the Ravanan theme song. The Tamil track was released on October 20. GV Prakash Kumar reportedly completed the recording in just two hours after being called to Panchathan Record Inn, AR Rahman's famous studio in Chennai.

The fact that the song was recorded and released in less than a week highlights the speed at which Rahman and his team worked on the track.

Ravana Tandavam draws inspiration from Ravana, the king of Lanka in Hindu mythology, and his devotion to Lord Shiva. The term refers to Ravana performing a powerful and intense dance in praise of the deity, reflecting his strength, devotion and fierce energy. These elements form the core of AR Rahman's composition for Ramayana: Part 1. The song's lyrics have been written by Ilango Krishnan.

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